European Super League: 12 soccer giants intent on shaking up 'beautiful game'

Croatian international Dejan Lovren used to play for Liverpool, one of the 12 clubs behind the breakaway European Super League.

Lovren won the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool before signing for Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg.

In a tweet, Lovren said: "Football will be in the near future on a brink of complete collapse. Nobody is thinking about the bigger picture, only the financial side.

"I still believe we can solve this unpleasant situation."