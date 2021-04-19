European Super League: 12 soccer giants intent on shaking up 'beautiful game'

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow arrives at the Premier League offices in London, on March 13, 2020. Luciana Guerra/PA Images/Getty Images

One of football's defining characteristics has always been the idea of relegation and promotion, which is why the reaction to the European Super League has been so negative.

"These proposals do away with sporting merit. It would enable a small number of clubs to be in this competition come what may and, for millions of people in football, that goes against everything the sport means and stands for," Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow told BBC Radio Four on Monday.

"The idea is that the uncertainty that comes with sport, that makes it so compelling, that we all love, is actually damaging to the business model of these huge clubs.

"So the scheme is designed to take away that uncertainty, to give predictability to their businesses so that, if they're badly managed or have a poor year, they're still in the premier tournament. Does that sound like sport or football to you? To me it sounds a grotesque concept."