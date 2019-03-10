Slovakian lawmaker Anton Hrnko announced Sunday on Facebook that his wife and two children were among the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

“With huge sadness I’m announcing that my beloved wife Blanka, son Martin and daughter Michala died earlier today when the plane crashed…if you had known them, please think of them in a quiet memory,” the Slovak National Council member posted.

The validity of this post was confirmed to CNN by a spokesman for the National Council of the Slovak Republic.

Ethiopian Airlines said four of the 157 victims aboard the flight had Slovakian nationality.