What we know about the 157 total victims

Ethiopian Airlines says there are no survivors after a Boeing 737 crashed near Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Sunday morning. The airline believes there were 149 passengers and eight crew members on board the flight.

The victims are of 32 different nationalities, an airline spokeswoman says, including:

32 Kenya

18 Canada

1 Austria

1 Belgium

5 The Netherlands

1 Djibouti

6 Egypt

2 Spain

9 Ethiopia

7 France

7 UK

1 Indonesia

2 Israel

4 India

1 Ireland

8 Italy

2 Morocco

1 Mozambique

1 Norway

2 Poland

3 Russia

1 Rwanda

1 Saudi

1 Sudan

1 Somalia

1 Serbia

4 Slovakia

3 Sweden

1 Togo

1 Uganda

8 US

1 Yemen

1 Nepal

1 Nigeria

2 passengers nationality unknown