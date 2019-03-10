Ethiopian Airlines plane crashBy Eric Levenson, CNN
9:43 a.m. ET, March 10, 2019
What we know about the 157 total victims
From CNN's Laura Perez Maestro
Ethiopian Airlines says there are no survivors after a Boeing 737 crashed near Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Sunday morning. The airline believes there were 149 passengers and eight crew members on board the flight.
The victims are of 32 different nationalities, an airline spokeswoman says, including:
- 32 Kenya
- 18 Canada
- 1 Austria
- 1 Belgium
- 5 The Netherlands
- 1 Djibouti
- 6 Egypt
- 2 Spain
- 9 Ethiopia
- 7 France
- 7 UK
- 1 Indonesia
- 2 Israel
- 4 India
- 1 Ireland
- 8 Italy
- 2 Morocco
- 1 Mozambique
- 1 Norway
- 2 Poland
- 3 Russia
- 1 Rwanda
- 1 Saudi
- 1 Sudan
- 1 Somalia
- 1 Serbia
- 4 Slovakia
- 3 Sweden
- 1 Togo
- 1 Uganda
- 8 US
- 1 Yemen
- 1 Nepal
- 1 Nigeria
- 2 passengers nationality unknown
The flight was headed from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Nairobi, Kenya.