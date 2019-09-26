Rugby World Cup 2019: England looks to improve against underdog USA
Kickoff is just minutes away in Kobe City

England is big favorite ahead of this game, but we've seen bigger upsets at the World Cup before.
England is unleashing its secret weapon for the first time today.
Giant wing Joe Cokanasiga is playing his first Rugby World Cup game, and great things are expected from the 21-year-old. He stands at six feet four and tips the scales at 122kg, with plenty of pace to boot.
Former Wales captain Sam Warburton picked Cokanasiga out as potentially one of the tournament's star players ahead of the World Cup, telling CNN:
He's just got that X-factor, that stardust that you need in the backline where he can create something from nothing. I'm looking forward to seeing him on the world stage. I can imagine really announcing himself as a world class winger. I'd love to see it from a spectacle point of view. We need people like that in the game, big, exciting, skillful wingers.
Now seems as good a time as any to revisit what is arguably the USA’s greatest ever Rugby World Cup moment.
The year was 2007, and South Africa was inches from the USA’s try line going in search of fourth try and a bonus point in Marseilles. But a loose pass out wide was picked off by Todd Clever, and the back-row forward started to make his way up field, swatting away the attempted tackle of Butch James. Clever found support and the ball was quickly moved out to winger Takudzwa Ngwenya.
What happened next has lived long in rugby folklore. Up against opposite number Bryan Habana -- widely considered the fastest player in the game at the time -- Ngwenya took the Springbok on. A diving Habana couldn’t match his opponent for speed, and Ngwenya raced away under the sticks.
The Eagles may have lost that game 64-15, but they’ll always have that try, and Ngwenya will always have the moment he out-gassed the World Cup’s record try scorer.
England coach Eddie Jones likes to wind up his opposition ahead of big games, and today's clash proved no exception.
He jibed earlier in the week that the Eagles will play like "15 Donald Trumps" in their first match of the tournament. His counterpart Gary Gold refused to get drawn into the verbal sparring. "I don’t know what it means,” he offered in response.
Italy cruises past Canada
In the day's early kickoff, Italy notched its second victory of the World Cup by defeating Canada -- the tournament's lowest ranked team after Namibia, which Italy defeated on Sunday -- 48-7 in Fukuoka.
There were tries for Braam Steyn, Dean Budd, Sebastian Negri, Mattia Bellini, Federico Zani, and Matteo Minozzi -- as well as a penalty try -- for Italy, with Andrew Coe providing Canada's only score.
Tougher tests lie ahead for the Azzurri in the shape of South Africa and New Zealand, both heavy favorites to get out of Pool B.
USA: World Rugby's sleeping giant?
Many have called the USA rugby's sleeping giant -- just don't say it to their face.
The team's captain Blaine Scully told CNN before the World Cup:
To be honest, I've never really bought into the 'Sleeping Giant' analogy. I think it serves as a distraction. It diminishes the work of the people who are at the coalface of the sport today."
With players in top professional leagues around the world and the advent of the Major League Rugby, the sport has reached a high point in the country as it goes into its eighth World Cup.
Could this be the year the US finally takes a major step to becoming an established rugby nation?
You can read the full interview with Scully and head coach Gary Gold here.
There’s been no shortage of drama after six days of Rugby World Cup action. If the tournament has passed you by so far, here are some of the highlights:
Uruguay produced the biggest shock of the tournament so far by beating Fiji in Kamaishi Wednesday -- the first World Cup victory for Los Teros in 16 years.
Australian wing Reece Hodge was banned for three weeks for a dangerous tackle against Fiji, the day after two Samoan players -- who have also been cited for foul play -- avoided red cards in their side’s victory over Russia. Meanwhile, World Rugby criticized the performance of its referees across the tournament’s opening few games.
There have also been comfortable wins for England, Wales and Japan, as well as a hard-fought victory for New Zealand against South Africa. You can read all those here.