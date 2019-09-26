Rugby World Cup 2019: England looks to improve against underdog USA

England is unleashing its secret weapon for the first time today.

Giant wing Joe Cokanasiga is playing his first Rugby World Cup game, and great things are expected from the 21-year-old. He stands at six feet four and tips the scales at 122kg, with plenty of pace to boot.

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton picked Cokanasiga out as potentially one of the tournament's star players ahead of the World Cup, telling CNN:

He's just got that X-factor, that stardust that you need in the backline where he can create something from nothing. I'm looking forward to seeing him on the world stage. I can imagine really announcing himself as a world class winger. I'd love to see it from a spectacle point of view. We need people like that in the game, big, exciting, skillful wingers.

No pressure, Joe