Six weeks, 12 stadiums, 47 matches: the 2019 Rugby World Cup reaches its climax in Yokohama.

England faces South Africa in the final at the International Stadium Yokohama to decide who goes home with the Webb Ellis Cup.

The Webb Ellis Cup is displayed during the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

South Africa edged past Wales in the semifinals to reach the final, while England stunned reigning champion New Zealand 19-7.

In a rematch of the 2007 Rugby World Cup final, England is looking to avenge the Springboks’ victory in Paris 12 years ago and claim a second World Cup title.

England hasn't lost at this year’s competition, while South Africa has bounced back strongly having been defeated by New Zealand in its first game in Japan.

It will also be England head coach Eddie Jones’ 50th game in charge, while South Africa’s captain Siya Kolisi will make his 50th appearance for the Boks.