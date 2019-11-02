Rugby World Cup final: South Africa seeks third title
It all comes down to this…
Six weeks, 12 stadiums, 47 matches: the 2019 Rugby World Cup reaches its climax in Yokohama.
England faces South Africa in the final at the International Stadium Yokohama to decide who goes home with the Webb Ellis Cup.
South Africa edged past Wales in the semifinals to reach the final, while England stunned reigning champion New Zealand 19-7.
In a rematch of the 2007 Rugby World Cup final, England is looking to avenge the Springboks’ victory in Paris 12 years ago and claim a second World Cup title.
England hasn't lost at this year’s competition, while South Africa has bounced back strongly having been defeated by New Zealand in its first game in Japan.
It will also be England head coach Eddie Jones’ 50th game in charge, while South Africa’s captain Siya Kolisi will make his 50th appearance for the Boks.
Team news
After beating New Zealand, England coach Eddie Jones is able to name the same XV for the final against South Africa.
Despite picking up knocks in the semifinal win, captain Owen Farrell, leading try-scorer Jonny May and prop Kyle Sinckler have all been passed fit.
For South Africa, Rassie Erasmus makes one change as he is able to recall superstar winger Cheslin Kolbe, who has recovered from an ankle injury.
Kolbe’s return means S'bu Nkosi drops out of the squad.
Frans Steyn, who is among the replacements, is the only player to remain from the Springboks side that won the 2007 Rugby World Cup in Paris against England.
Rassie Erasmus: World Cup final win could help ‘fix’ South Africa
The trophy presentation after South Africa's victory in the Rugby World Cup final in 1995 on home soil, little more than a year after the end of apartheid, became one of the most iconic moments in the country's sporting history.
That was followed 12 years later by another World Cup final win and the image of captain John Smit joining hands with Thabo Mbeki, Mandela's successor, as the trophy was held aloft once again in Paris.
Now, the current crop of Springboks have their own date with destiny against England, but head coach Rassie Erasmus knows this team's legacy won't be made or broken by the result.
Erasmus told CNN how much a World Cup win would mean to the country:
If we are -- not fortunate -- but if it's destiny and we play well and we win the match, even if we don't we are still a very representative team with a black captain.
As my role as director of rugby, I'm so determined to kick this on. That's what happened more or less in 1995, but then it didn't kick on. And in 2007 it happened but then it didn't kick on.
It will mean a lot but it can't mean something for a week. It must mean something and we must then capitalize on that and use it and fix South Africa with it.
Click here to read more of Erasmus’ thoughts ahead of the World Cup final
How much rugby is too much rugby?
As South Africa take to the field in the World Cup final, one South African fan has had quite the journey to make it to Yokohama.
In a Guinness World Record attempt for the most matches attended at a Rugby World Cup by an individual, Paul Erskine has attended 36 of the 48 World Cup matches in Japan.
The feat is two years and about $33,000 in the making.
Erskine explained that it's quite a process to make the record official.
To prove his attendance at each of the 36 matches, Erskine was required to provide a ticket stub and photographic evidence that he was present for the pre-game national anthems, signatures from two witnesses, and detailed notes about how he got to the stadium.
To read more about Erskine’s World Record attempt, click here.
Ending an era on a high
It’s not the color medal New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen would have been hoping for at the start of the World Cup, but a third-place finish means he rides off into the sunset with a bronze medal.
His New Zealand side ran riot against Wales in Yokohama, scoring six tries as they won 40-17 in the third-place playoff.
After the match, Hansen, who guided the All Blacks to the World Cup in 2015, said:
It was important we came back and honored the jersey and the fans and got over the disappointment last week.
The end of the All Blacks’ tournament also marks the end of captain Kieran Read’s career with the team after winning 127 caps. Sonny Bill Williams, Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty are all also retiring.
Wales head coach Warren Gatland is also stepping away from his position. He will coach the British and Irish Lions in 2021.
Gatland said after the defeat:
I have loved my time with Wales. The people have been amazing and incredibly welcoming.
Brotherly support
England’s 21-year-old flanker Tom Curry has played a vital role in England’s run to the World Cup Final.
But as Tom, who’s also been shortlisted for World Rugby’s player of the year award, is excelling in Japan, his twin brother Ben has had to settle for watching it on TV at home.
Also a fellow professional rugby player for English Premiership side Sale Sharks, Ben started a social media campaign so he could support his brother in person.
He asked Sale for permission to miss Friday's game against Bristol Bears. Sale tweeted that it would send him to Japan if the post received 200 retweets. It smashed the target, so now Curry is in Japan to watch his twin brother.
This is what the 21-year-old said to BBC Sport:
What would I remember when I'm 60, one game against Bristol or my twin playing in a World Cup final -- and possibly winning it -- with me in Japan.
When you put it in those terms, I thought I had to at least ask.
Wasps winger Marcus Watson, whose brother Anthony also starts for England, followed Curry's lead. He too was granted permission by his club to fly out to Japan and support his brother.
A long road back
England seem to be peaking just at the right time at the Rugby World Cup, producing arguably the best performance of the tournament in the semifinals to beat the All Blacks.
But having lost to New Zealand in its opening game, Rassie Erasmus’ side have looked physically dominant and tactically savvy in the knockout stages.
With a third World Cup title in the offing, it’s been a quite a turn around for South Africa, which was ranked at an all-time low of seventh in the world last year.
Here’s what Erasmus told reporters after the Springboks’ victory against Wales:
If one understands where we've come from -- being number six, seven or eight in the world -- we've got certain challenges, and one of them was always to redeem ourselves and become a power again in world rugby.