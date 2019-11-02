The trophy presentation after South Africa's victory in the Rugby World Cup final in 1995 on home soil, little more than a year after the end of apartheid, became one of the most iconic moments in the country's sporting history.

That was followed 12 years later by another World Cup final win and the image of captain John Smit joining hands with Thabo Mbeki, Mandela's successor, as the trophy was held aloft once again in Paris.

Now, the current crop of Springboks have their own date with destiny against England, but head coach Rassie Erasmus knows this team's legacy won't be made or broken by the result.

Erasmus told CNN how much a World Cup win would mean to the country:

If we are -- not fortunate -- but if it's destiny and we play well and we win the match, even if we don't we are still a very representative team with a black captain.

As my role as director of rugby, I'm so determined to kick this on. That's what happened more or less in 1995, but then it didn't kick on. And in 2007 it happened but then it didn't kick on.

It will mean a lot but it can't mean something for a week. It must mean something and we must then capitalize on that and use it and fix South Africa with it.

