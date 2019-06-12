India braces for Tropical Cyclone Vayu
Why Tropical Cyclone Vayu won't make landfall
Sathi Devi, head of the national weather forecasting center at the Indian Meteorological Department explained to CNN why Tropical Cyclone Vayu would probably not make landfall.
“It is moving north, north-westward and it has already entered the north east Arabian Sea," Devi told CNN, adding that landfall won't happen "for this particular system."
"Landfall means that the system will cross the coast and go (onshore). That is not happening, but it is coming close and it is skirting the coast."
The Joint Typhoon Warning Center classifies landfall as when the center, or eye, of the storm moves onshore.
What can we expect?
Tropical Cyclone Vayu is expected to now reach the coast by Thursday afternoon at a speed of 135-145 kilometers per hour (83-90 mph), Devi said. CNN weather predicts the storm will remain 100-150 km (62-93 miles) off the coast.
The immediate coastline will still see heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge, but the impacts will not be as great and they will not spread as far inland.
Vayu is currently 150 kilometers (93 miles) south southwest of Diu -- an island union territory just off Gujarat coast and 110 kilometers (68 miles) southwest of the Gujarat city of Veraval.
Tropical Cyclone Vayu unlikely to make landfall
The trend over the past 12-24 hours shows the likely track of Tropical Cyclone Vayu has shifted offshore of Gujarat state in northwest India.
The center of the storm is expected to remain 100-150 kilometers (62-93 miles) off the coast.
The immediate coastline will still see heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge, but the impacts will not be as great and they will not spread as far inland. Authorities have so far evacuated 300,000 people along the coast in anticipation of the storm.
The storm is still equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane and should maintain a similar strength over the next 12-18 hours as it passes offshore of Gujarat. Beyond this time period the storm will begin to move farther away into the Arabian Sea and will eventually fizzle out as we get to Saturday.
Gujarat airports closed
India's Airport Authority said that flights to and from five airports in the Gujarat region will be suspended for 12 hours -- from midnight local time on Wednesday to midnight local time on Thursday -- because of Tropical Cyclone Vayu.
Vayu, which is classified as a "very severe cyclonic storm," is currently 130 kilometers (81 miles) southwest of Veraval city in Gujarat state and is expected to continue to move up the coast on Thursday, bringing expected storm surges and wind speeds of 135-145 kilometers per hour (83-90 mph).
Trains canceled in cyclone prone areas in Gujarat
India's Western Railway has issued a statement saying that it has canceled 70 trains operating through cyclone prone areas in Gujarat state.
Service on 28 other trains has also been suspended before reaching its terminus station until Friday as a precautionary measure.
Western Railway also said special trains with six to 10 coaches have been formed and will be kept at the nearest safe location, to be moved in case of emergency conditions.
All stations have been instructed to arrange sufficient food and water for passengers, railway staff and disaster management personnel, according to Western Railway.
What we know: Six million people could be impacted by Tropical Cyclone Vayu, which is barreling toward northwest India. While the cyclone turned away from land on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department is predicting the storm will "very likely" cross the Gujarat coast sometime on Thursday.
Cyclone Vayu continues to move up the coast
The India Meteorological Department has issued an update on Cyclone Vayu, saying that in the last six hours the storm has moved north north west-wards and is currently 130 kilometers (81 miles) southwest of Veraval city in Gujarat state.
The storm is forecast to continue to move north north west skirting the Saurashtra coast with wind speeds of 135-145 kilometers per hour (83-90 mph).
Cyclone Vayu is classed as a "very severe cyclonic storm."
Catching up? Here's what to know about Cyclone Vayu
Six million people could be impacted by Tropical Cyclone Vayu, which is barreling toward northwest India.
While the cyclone turned away from land on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department is predicting the storm will "very likely" cross the Gujarat coast sometime on Thursday.
Nearly 300,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Gujarat to safer places in preparation for the cyclone. Schools and colleges in affected districts are closed until Friday, officials said.
What we know about the storm: Vayu formed Monday and strengthened Tuesday into a hurricane-strength tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea. Powerful tropical cyclones rarely make it this far north in the Arabian Sea, and Gujarat state has not had a hurricane-strength storm make landfall in 20 years.
How powerful is it? With winds in excess of 120 kph (that's about 75 mph), Tropical Cyclone Vayu could become the strongest cyclone to impact northwestern India in decades. It comes one month after powerful Tropical Cyclone Fani slammed into India's northeastern coastline.
What to watch for: Coastal residents are preparing for a storm surge of up to 2 meters (6.5 feet), which could inundate parts of the low-lying coast of the Kutch district in Gujarat. India's Meteorological Department is warning of the potential for heavy rainfall (over 200 millimeters or 8 inches) along the Gujarat coast.
Cyclone Vayu could be turning away from land
The powerful cyclone that was set to hit India Thursday may be turning slightly away from land.
CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers said the storm looks like it's heading to the left — for now. He said this is good news as long as the cyclone doesn't drastically turn the other way in the next couple of hours.
But because the storm is still so close to land, the India Meteorological Department is predicting the cyclone will "very likely" cross the Gujarat coast.
Experts are predicting Cyclone Vayu to be the worst storm to hit northwest India in decades. Nearly 300,000 people were evacuated Wednesday ahead of the storm.