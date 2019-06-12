Sathi Devi, head of the national weather forecasting center at the Indian Meteorological Department explained to CNN why Tropical Cyclone Vayu would probably not make landfall.

“It is moving north, north-westward and it has already entered the north east Arabian Sea," Devi told CNN, adding that landfall won't happen "for this particular system."

"Landfall means that the system will cross the coast and go (onshore). That is not happening, but it is coming close and it is skirting the coast."

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center classifies landfall as when the center, or eye, of the storm moves onshore.

What can we expect?

Tropical Cyclone Vayu is expected to now reach the coast by Thursday afternoon at a speed of 135-145 kilometers per hour (83-90 mph), Devi said. CNN weather predicts the storm will remain 100-150 km (62-93 miles) off the coast.

The immediate coastline will still see heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge, but the impacts will not be as great and they will not spread as far inland.

Vayu is currently 150 kilometers (93 miles) south southwest of Diu -- an island union territory just off Gujarat coast and 110 kilometers (68 miles) southwest of the Gujarat city of Veraval.