India braces for Tropical Cyclone Vayu
Gujarat airports closed
India's Airport Authority said that flights to and from five airports in the Gujarat region will be suspended for 12 hours -- from midnight local time on Wednesday to midnight local time on Thursday -- because of Tropical Cyclone Vayu.
Vayu, which is classified as a "very severe cyclonic storm," is currently 130 kilometers (81 miles) southwest of Veraval city in Gujarat state and is expected to continue to move up the coast on Thursday, bringing expected storm surges and wind speeds of 135-145 kilometers per hour (83-90 mph).
Trains canceled in cyclone prone areas in Gujarat
India's Western Railway has issued a statement saying that it has canceled 70 trains operating through cyclone prone areas in Gujarat state.
Service on 28 other trains has also been suspended before reaching its terminus station until Friday as a precautionary measure.
Western Railway also said special trains with six to 10 coaches have been formed and will be kept at the nearest safe location, to be moved in case of emergency conditions.
All stations have been instructed to arrange sufficient food and water for passengers, railway staff and disaster management personnel, according to Western Railway.
What we know: Six million people could be impacted by Tropical Cyclone Vayu, which is barreling toward northwest India. While the cyclone turned away from land on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department is predicting the storm will "very likely" cross the Gujarat coast sometime on Thursday.
Cyclone Vayu continues to move up the coast
The India Meteorological Department has issued an update on Cyclone Vayu, saying that in the last six hours the storm has moved north north west-wards and is currently 130 kilometers (81 miles) southwest of Veraval city in Gujarat state.
The storm is forecast to continue to move north north west skirting the Saurashtra coast with wind speeds of 135-145 kilometers per hour (83-90 mph).
Cyclone Vayu is classed as a "very severe cyclonic storm."
Catching up? Here's what to know about Cyclone Vayu
Six million people could be impacted by Tropical Cyclone Vayu, which is barreling toward northwest India.
While the cyclone turned away from land on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department is predicting the storm will "very likely" cross the Gujarat coast sometime on Thursday.
Nearly 300,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Gujarat to safer places in preparation for the cyclone. Schools and colleges in affected districts are closed until Friday, officials said.
What we know about the storm: Vayu formed Monday and strengthened Tuesday into a hurricane-strength tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea. Powerful tropical cyclones rarely make it this far north in the Arabian Sea, and Gujarat state has not had a hurricane-strength storm make landfall in 20 years.
How powerful is it? With winds in excess of 120 kph (that's about 75 mph), Tropical Cyclone Vayu could become the strongest cyclone to impact northwestern India in decades. It comes one month after powerful Tropical Cyclone Fani slammed into India's northeastern coastline.
What to watch for: Coastal residents are preparing for a storm surge of up to 2 meters (6.5 feet), which could inundate parts of the low-lying coast of the Kutch district in Gujarat. India's Meteorological Department is warning of the potential for heavy rainfall (over 200 millimeters or 8 inches) along the Gujarat coast.
Cyclone Vayu could be turning away from land
The powerful cyclone that was set to hit India Thursday may be turning slightly away from land.
CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers said the storm looks like it's heading to the left — for now. He said this is good news as long as the cyclone doesn't drastically turn the other way in the next couple of hours.
But because the storm is still so close to land, the India Meteorological Department is predicting the cyclone will "very likely" cross the Gujarat coast.
Experts are predicting Cyclone Vayu to be the worst storm to hit northwest India in decades. Nearly 300,000 people were evacuated Wednesday ahead of the storm.
Cyclone Vayu is the strongest storm to impact the Saurashtra Peninsula since 1998
Fisherman were warned Wednesday about rough seas ahead of Tropical Cyclone Vayu's arrival.
Coastal residents are preparing for a storm surge of up to 2 meters (6.5 feet), which could inundate parts of the low-lying coast of the Kutch district in Gujarat.
India's Meteorological Department is warning of the potential for heavy rainfall (over 200 millimeters or 8 inches) along with wind gusts over 135 kph (83 mph) along the Gujarat coast.
What we know about the storm: Vayu formed Monday and strengthened yesterday into a hurricane-strength tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea. Powerful tropical cyclones rarely make it this far north in the Arabian Sea, and Gujarat state has not had a hurricane-strength storm make landfall in 20 years.
Cyclone Vayu is the strongest storm to impact the Saurashtra Peninsula since 1998, when a tropical cyclone with winds of 195 kph (120 mph) killed around 10,000 people.
Dust storms roll through India as cyclone approaches
Dust storms are kicking up in the western Indian state of Gujarat as Tropical Cyclone Vayu approaches.
This photo and video, sent to CNN by Nirav Mehta, show a massive dust storm at Banni Grasslands Reserve Wednesday. The high winds were caused by thunderstorms from the cyclone.
Watch the moment: