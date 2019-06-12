India's Western Railway has issued a statement saying that it has canceled 70 trains operating through cyclone prone areas in Gujarat state.

Service on 28 other trains has also been suspended before reaching its terminus station until Friday as a precautionary measure.

Western Railway also said special trains with six to 10 coaches have been formed and will be kept at the nearest safe location, to be moved in case of emergency conditions.

All stations have been instructed to arrange sufficient food and water for passengers, railway staff and disaster management personnel, according to Western Railway.

What we know: Six million people could be impacted by Tropical Cyclone Vayu, which is barreling toward northwest India. While the cyclone turned away from land on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department is predicting the storm will "very likely" cross the Gujarat coast sometime on Thursday.