A Cubana Airlines flight crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport on May 18, 2018.
Plane crashes in Havana with more than 100 on boardBy Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
At least 3 survived the crash
From CNN's Natalie Gallón
Three passengers who were on board the plane that crashed in Cuba are in critical condition, Cuba state-run Granma reports.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is at the scene of the crash.
Photos show scene of the plane crash
These photos were taken at the scene of the accident after a Cubana Airlines flight crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport this afternoon.
There were more than 100 people on board.
Video appears to show smoke rising from plane crash site
The footage below appears to show smoke rising from site of the Cubana Airlines flight crash, near José Martí International Airport in Havana, Cuba.
More than 100 people on board plane that crashed
From CNN’s Patrick Oppmann and Marilia Brocchetto
Cuban state media reports that there were 104 people on board a plane that crashed shortly after takeoff at Havana's airport.
Boeing 737 plane was heading to the Cuban city of Holguin.
It is still unknown if there were fatalities.
Large fireball seen at Havana airport following crash
From CNN’s Patrick Oppmann in Havana
A huge fireball was spotted after a Cubana airliner crashed during takeoff at Havana’s Jose Marti airport on Friday.
Reports also indicate that there is a thick plume of smoke visible around the airport.
Reports also coming from a source in the airport of firefighters trying to get the fire under control and a heavy police presence on the scene at the airport.
An aging fleet: In the last few weeks that Cubana de Avicion, Cuba’s national carrier, had to ground a number of their aging fleet because they said there were safety issues, though the cause of this crash is not known.
Cuban airplane crashes at takeoff from Havana airport
From CNN’s Patrick Oppmann
Cuba’s state-run television reports that a Boeing 737 Cubana de Aviacion flight crashed as it took off from Havana’s Jose Marti airport.
An airport source tells CNN’s Patrick Oppmann that there are casualties. It is unclear how many passengers were on board and/or if there are fatalities.
CNN previously reported that the plane was traveling to Guyana. It was bound for a local destination.