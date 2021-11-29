India has revised travel guidelines for all international arrivals in response to the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
Beginning December 1, all international passengers must submit a self-declaration form to an online government portal that includes a 14-day travel history and a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure, according to guidelines issued by India's Health Ministry.
Travelers from countries deemed "at-risk" will also now face further testing and surveillance, including a PCR test on arrival.
They will also have to quarantine at home for seven days.
As of November 26, "at-risk" countries include South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, as well as "countries in Europe including the United Kingdom," Brazil, Bangladesh, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.