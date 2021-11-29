From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi

India has revised travel guidelines for all international arrivals in response to the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Beginning December 1, all international passengers must submit a self-declaration form to an online government portal that includes a 14-day travel history and a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure, according to guidelines issued by India's Health Ministry.

Travelers from countries deemed "at-risk" will also now face further testing and surveillance, including a PCR test on arrival.

They will also have to quarantine at home for seven days.

As of November 26, "at-risk" countries include South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, as well as "countries in Europe including the United Kingdom," Brazil, Bangladesh, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.