UK government to host emergency meeting on Covid-19 measures
From CNN’s Robert Iddiols
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee on Saturday to discuss lockdown measures, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
The prime minister’s office did not provide further details but British media outlets have suggested tougher measures could be brought in to stem the surge of coronavirus infections due in part to the Omicron variant.
The UK reported a record high of Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Friday, recording 93,045 infections, the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began.
1 min ago
New York state reports highest single-day Covid-19 case count since the beginning of the pandemic
From CNN’s Taylor Romine, Kristina Sgueglia, and Artemis Moshtaghian
New York state reported its highest single-day Covid-19 case count on Friday with 21,027 positive cases, according to available state data.
Before this new record, the state had reported 19,942 positive Covid-19 cases on Jan. 14, according to the data.
However, Covid-19-related hospitalizations remain comparatively low.
On Friday, the state reported 3,839 Covid-19 related hospitalizations, as compared to 8,088 Covid-19 related hospitalizations reported on Jan. 14, according to Covid-19 hospitalization data. At its peak in mid-April 2020, New York’s hospitalization rate for Covid-19 nearly reached 19,000.
New York Covid-19 data also revealed that positive Covid-19 cases in the state jumped 154% in less than a week.
On Friday, the state reported 21,027 positive Covid-19 cases, one and a half times the number of positive Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday — which was 8,266 positive Covid-19 cases.
“We must not make light of the winter surge that we are facing, and we should continue to encourage everyone we know to get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask,” New York Gov. Hochul said Thursday in a news release.
The data revelations come as New York City reported its positivity rate from PCR tests doubled over a four-day period. The NYC health commissioner sid cases have tripled in the past month.