Here are some key statistics about Covid-19 in the US right now

Overall Covid-19 case rates are holding at a high plateau in the US, but rising rapidly in some states. These are some of the latest stats:
- The US is now averaging 121,707 new Covid-19 cases each day, according to Johns Hopkins University. New case rates have been holding steady over the past week (up 3%), but at levels last seen in September at the end of the summer surge.
- Cases are increasing at a much faster clip in parts of the Northeast, Midwest and South. Cases are up more than 10% week over week in 13 states, including Texas, Connecticut and Hawaii, where they grew more than 50% from last week. New York accounted for 10% of new cases over the past week.
- The US is now averaging 1,286 deaths each day, according to JHU. That’s 8% higher than last week.
- There are 68,847 people currently hospitalized with Covid-19, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. Hospitalizations have been trending upward for more than two months, and this is about 40% higher than a month ago. Intensive care beds are nearly 80% full — and one in five (20%) are Covid-19 patients.
- About 1.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered each day over the past week, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than half of those doses have been boosters, and about 407,000 people are initiating vaccination each day.