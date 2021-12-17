UK breaks Covid-19 daily case record for third day
From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London
The UK reported a record high of Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Friday, recording 93,045 infections — the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began.
That is up from 88,376 new cases on Thursday and 78,610 new cases on Wednesday.
The UK also recorded 3,201 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, bringing the total confirmed Omicron cases to 14,909.
The country reported a further 111 coronavirus deaths on Friday.
1 hr 2 min ago
Pfizer will test third Covid-19 vaccine dose in children under 16
From CNN's Virginia Langmaid
Pfizer is including a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine in trials of the vaccine in children under 16, the company announced Friday.
The company announced in an earnings call that it will be testing a 3-microgram third dose in children younger than 5, and in a news release said it plans to test a 10-microgram third dose in children ages 5 to 11.
An additional study, in adolescents 12 to 17 years old, will examine the use of a third dose of either 10 or 30 micrograms, the company said in a news release.
In the United States, a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine is currently for fully vaccinated people age 16 and older.
“The effectiveness data for three doses of the vaccine in general for people 16 years and older and the early laboratory data we have seen with Delta and other variants of concern, including Omicron suggests that people vaccinated with three doses of our Covid vaccine may have a higher degree of protection,” Kathrin Jansen, head of research and development at Pfizer, said in the call.
“Therefore, we have decided to modify each of the pediatric studies to incorporate a third dose to the series and seek licensure for a three dose series rather than a two dose series as originally anticipated.”
Pfizer is currently studying its vaccine in children 6 months to 2 years old and 2 to less than 5 years old. Jansen said in an earlier phase of the trials for the primary series, a 3-microgram dose in the 2- to 5-year-old cohort showed comparable immune response to dosages given to older populations with fewer side effects than a 10-microgram dose.
Jansen said the change in the trials is not expected to impact the timeline to submit for emergency use authorization for the vaccine in younger populations, which is still targeted at mid-2022.
3 hr 10 min ago
France reports "very high" Covid-19 infection rate in children
From CNN's Joseph Ataman
French health authorities have reported a “very high” Covid-19 infection rate in children aged 6-10, they said in a weekly report on Friday.
Adherence to vaccination and social distancing guidelines is “more indispensable than ever” to slow infections, according to the country’s national health agency. Only the most vulnerable children aged 6-10 are currently eligible for vaccination, although the government has announced preparations to vaccinate this age group if scientific advisers recommend it.
The national weekly incidence rate rose 13% this week to 508 cases per 100,000 people, the highest it’s been since the first wave of Covid-19 — although the rate of increase is less than the week before, according to the report. On average, 48,700 new Covid-19 cases were diagnosed daily this week, according to Public Health France.
The agency also reported the number of Omicron cases in the country has risen to 301.
At the national level, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions saw double-digit percentage rises this week (12% and 15% respectively) but figures remain below those of the first three waves.
The health agency attributed to relatively low levels of Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths in this fifth wave to the efficacy of vaccines in avoiding severe forms of the illness and the circulation of Covid-19, primarily in the youngest of the population, who have less risk of hospitalization.
26 min ago
Here are some key statistics about Covid-19 in the US right now
From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips
Overall Covid-19 case rates are holding at a high plateau in the US, but rising rapidly in some states. These are some of the latest stats:
The US is now averaging 121,707 new Covid-19 cases each day, according to Johns Hopkins University. New case rates have been holding steady over the past week (up 3%), but at levels last seen in September at the end of the summer surge.
Cases are increasing at a much faster clip in parts of the Northeast, Midwest and South. Cases are up more than 10% week over week in 13 states, including Texas, Connecticut and Hawaii, where they grew more than 50% from last week. New York accounted for 10% of new cases over the past week.
The US is now averaging 1,286 deaths each day, according to JHU. That’s 8% higher than last week.
There are 68,847 people currently hospitalized with Covid-19, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. Hospitalizations have been trending upward for more than two months, and this is about 40% higher than a month ago. Intensive care beds are nearly 80% full — and one in five (20%) are Covid-19 patients.
About 1.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered each day over the past week, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than half of those doses have been boosters, and about 407,000 people are initiating vaccination each day.
Here's a look at the number of reported cases in the US:
3 hr 47 min ago
Changing definition of fully vaccinated is "on the table and open for discussion," Fauci says
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention redefining what it means to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is "on the table and open for discussion," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday.
"That's certainly on the table. Right now, it is a bit of semantics," Fauci told CNBC. He was referring to the definition of "fully vaccinated" for the purpose of regulations or businesses that may require vaccination.
"But there's no doubt that optimum vaccination is with a booster," Fauci added.
"Whether or not the CDC is going to change that? It certainly is on the table and open for discussion. I'm not sure exactly when that will happen," Fauci said. "But I think people should not lose sight of the message that there's no doubt that if you want to be optimally protected, you should get your booster."
3 hr 33 min ago
Germany expecting fifth Covid-19 wave to be "massive challenge," health minister says
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin
Germany’s new health minister Karl Lauterbach said he expects the fifth wave of the pandemic to be a “massive challenge” for the country.
"We have to assume that the Omicron wave we are facing — which I believe we cannot prevent — will be a massive challenge for our hospitals, for our intensive care units, but also for society as a whole," Lauterbach told journalists in Hannover on Friday, while visiting a new vaccination center.
Lauterbach said that he believes the Omicron Covid-19 variant “cannot be brought under control” with a double vaccination alone, adding that "we must not lull ourselves into a false sense of security.”
“The situation is unfortunately still underestimated,” he added. “The only thing that reliably protects against a severe course with the Omicron infection is a booster vaccination.”
4 hr 10 min ago
CNN poll: Nearly 4 in 10 Americans think Covid-19 precautions are here to stay
From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta
Most of the public continues to take precautions to guard against the risks of Covid-19 and nearly 4 in 10 Americans think they'll continue doing so for the foreseeable future, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.
More than half, 55%, say the risk of coronavirus remains high enough that they think it is still necessary to take extra precautions in their everyday lives. Thirty-eight percent anticipate they'll continue taking these extra precautions going forward, with just 17% believing they'll eventually feel safe enough to return to their pre-pandemic habits. Another 45% say they already feel safe enough to carry out everyday life largely the way it was before the pandemic, up from 36% in a survey conducted in August and early September.
This divide in Americans' approaches to Covid mirrors a broader rift in views of how the nation should be handling the pandemic, the poll finds. Those still taking precautions also largely favor mitigation policies put in place by the government or other institutions: 72% believe the government has a role to play in limiting the spread of Covid-19, 70% consider vaccination requirements an acceptable way of raising vaccination rates and 74% favor mask requirements in public indoor spaces.
Among the smaller share who've returned to their pre-pandemic normal, 66% consider vaccination requirements an infringement on personal rights, 82% believe mask-wearing should be optional and 65% believe that the government cannot effectively limit the spread of the virus.
The dwindling minority who remain unvaccinated are the least likely to say they're factoring the pandemic into their lives in other ways. Two-thirds of unvaccinated adults say that they're not currently taking any precautions against coronavirus, compared with 39% of those who've been vaccinated.
The results come amid widespread but ebbing concerns about the virus. A 62% majority of Americans still say they're at least somewhat worried about the coronavirus pandemic in their communities — 22% say they're very worried, down from 41% in a poll taken in August and early September. Roughly 62% of Americans say the pandemic was a factor for them in making holiday plans this year, but only 30% call it a major factor. Even among those who say they're currently taking Covid precautions, fewer than half say that the pandemic was a major factor in their plans.
South African president "making good progress" in recovery from Covid-19
From David McKenzie in Johannesburg
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is "making good progress" as he continues treatment for Covid-19, the presidency said in a statement on Friday.
"The President is in good spirits and comfortable in his recovery," the statement read. Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on December 12 and was exhibiting mild symptoms.
The South African presidency called on citizens to get vaccinated, wear masks, wash their hands frequently and adhere to social distancing rules.
"This will help save lives, reduce the need for hospital admissions, allow businesses to remain open and enable people to work and earn an income," the presidency said.
It added: "Risky or careless behaviour will endanger the public health and economic activity, neither of which the country can afford during this important period for the retail and tourism sectors."
5 hr 13 min ago
EU to order 180 million doses of Pfizer vaccine adapted to Omicron
From Duarte Mendonça in Cascais
European Union member states have agreed to order over 180 million doses of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine adapted to protect against the Omicron variant.
"Member states have agreed to trigger a first tranche of over 180 million extra doses of adapted vaccines, in our third contract with BioNTech Group and Pfizer," head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.
The head of the European Commission stressed that "Omicron is really threatening us," while "spreading at a ferocious pace." She said that the "answer can only be to increase vaccination," along with other protective measures to fight the pandemic.
Von der Leyen predicts that "companies will develop adapted vaccines, if requested, within 100 days."