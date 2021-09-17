World
Live Updates

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:18 a.m. ET, September 17, 2021
1 min ago

FDA vaccine adviser says Covid-19 booster decision is being rushed by Biden administration’s Sept. 20 target

From CNN Health’s Elizabeth Cohen

Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, told CNN he thinks the decision on whether to offer Covid-19 vaccine boosters to the general public is being rushed because of a target date set by the Biden administration.

“This is a big decision, and I don’t understand why it has to be rushed. I don’t understand why we can’t spend more time looking at data,” said Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and an infection disease specialist at University of Pennsylvania.

“Why did we see the New England Journal of Medicine study essentially the day before (the) meeting? I think the rush is that the date was set by the Biden administration – the Biden administration gave a date and now we’re scrambling to meet that date. I think it should have taken more time.” 

On Wednesday evening, the New England Journal of Medicine published three reports that support the argument that people may need a booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine over time, and suggest such boosters would be safe.

Biden administration officials last month announced a plan to provide booster shots for people vaccinated against Covid-19 starting the week of Sept. 20, pending sign-off from the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA’s advisory committee meets today, and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet next week. 

16 min ago

FDA advisory committee will hear presentations from vaccine experts at boosters meeting

From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Friday will hear presentations from FDA vaccine experts, officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pfizer, as well as Israeli researchers, ahead of a vote on whether to recommend boosters doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, according to an agenda and documents posted on Wednesday.

The committee is expected to vote after 2:25 p.m. ET Friday, according to the agenda posted Wednesday.

In a Pfizer briefing document posted on Wednesday, the company says it pursued licensure of a booster dose based on its own studies and data from Israel that suggest immunity is waning over time.

“The totality of the available data supports the public heath need for a booster (third) dose of BNT162b2 at approximately 6 months after the second dose of BNT162b2 for individuals 16 years of age and older,” the document says.
17 min ago

FDA document says benefit of boosters is "limited" if first and second doses are still effective

From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht and Jacqueline Howard

A US Food and Drug Administration briefing document posted ahead of Friday’s FDA vaccine advisers' meeting does not include a recommendation on whether Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine boosters are warranted for the general population, and says the benefit of such boosters may be “more limited” if the primary two-dose series is still effective at preventing serious outcomes from Covid-19.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting today to discuss “whether the data Pfizer has submitted are sufficient to support licensure of a booster dose of COMIRNATY administered approximately 6 months after the primary series to individuals 16 years of age and older,” the document says.

There are “many potentially relevant studies, but FDA has not independently reviewed or verified the underlying data or their conclusions,” the FDA document says. Some of the studies will be summarized during Friday’s meeting, when Pfizer officials and researchers from Israel make presentations. The document includes descriptions of research previously shared by Pfizer and Israeli researchers.

“It should be recognized that while observational studies can enable understanding of real-world effectiveness, there are known and unknown biases that can affect their reliability. Due to these biases some studies may be more reliable than others,” the FDA document says. “Furthermore, US-based studies of post- 9 authorization effectiveness of BNT162b2 may most accurately represent vaccine effectiveness in the US population.”

The document says the expected benefits of boosters depend on the impact they could have in reducing disease relative to the current two-dose series.

“If the primary series of COMIRNATY is still effective in preventing important COVID-19-related outcomes, then the benefit of booster vaccination is likely to be more limited than if effectiveness following the primary series has waned substantially,” the briefing document says. “Factors supporting licensure of a booster dose should consider the effectiveness of primary vaccination with COMIRNATY over time and against circulating variants, the effectiveness (and its duration) of booster vaccination in preventing important COVID-19-related outcomes in individuals who have already received a primary vaccination series, the dynamics of the pandemic in the United States, and the risks of booster vaccination in the general population or in certain subpopulations.”