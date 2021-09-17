A US Food and Drug Administration briefing document posted ahead of Friday’s FDA vaccine advisers' meeting does not include a recommendation on whether Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine boosters are warranted for the general population, and says the benefit of such boosters may be “more limited” if the primary two-dose series is still effective at preventing serious outcomes from Covid-19.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting today to discuss “whether the data Pfizer has submitted are sufficient to support licensure of a booster dose of COMIRNATY administered approximately 6 months after the primary series to individuals 16 years of age and older,” the document says.

There are “many potentially relevant studies, but FDA has not independently reviewed or verified the underlying data or their conclusions,” the FDA document says. Some of the studies will be summarized during Friday’s meeting, when Pfizer officials and researchers from Israel make presentations. The document includes descriptions of research previously shared by Pfizer and Israeli researchers.

“It should be recognized that while observational studies can enable understanding of real-world effectiveness, there are known and unknown biases that can affect their reliability. Due to these biases some studies may be more reliable than others,” the FDA document says. “Furthermore, US-based studies of post- 9 authorization effectiveness of BNT162b2 may most accurately represent vaccine effectiveness in the US population.”

The document says the expected benefits of boosters depend on the impact they could have in reducing disease relative to the current two-dose series.