WHO reiterates call for wealthy nations to wait on Covid-19 boosters

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, attends a conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 13. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated his call last week for wealthy nations to refrain from boosting their Covid-19 vaccinations until shots are available to more of the world.

In a media briefing on Sept. 8, he urged countries to wait until at least the end of the year – a longer timeline than WHO's initial call to wait till the end of September.

"A month ago, I called for a global moratorium on booster doses at least until the end of September, to prioritize vaccinating the most at-risk people around the world who are yet to receive their first dose. There has been little change in the global situation since then, so today I am calling for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year, to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population," Tedros said.

"Low and lower-middle income countries are not the second or third priority. Their health workers, older people, and other at risk groups have the same right to be protected," he continued said.

"I will not stay silent when the companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world's poor should be satisfied with leftovers."

"As the world’s largest producers, consumers and donors of vaccines, the world’s 20 leading economies hold the key to vaccine equity and ending the pandemic. Now is the time for true leadership, not empty promises," Tedros said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has reiterated the Biden administration's view that the US can offer Covid-19 booster shots to Americans this fall while at the same time working to provide vaccines to people around the world who have not yet received a shot.

"Our view is that this is a false choice," Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing last week. "And the United States has donated and shared about 140 million doses with over 90 countries – more than all other countries combined."