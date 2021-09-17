World
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:21 p.m. ET, September 17, 2021
1 hr 10 min ago

WHO reiterates call for wealthy nations to wait on Covid-19 boosters

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, attends a conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 13.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated his call last week for wealthy nations to refrain from boosting their Covid-19 vaccinations until shots are available to more of the world.

In a media briefing on Sept. 8, he urged countries to wait until at least the end of the year – a longer timeline than WHO's initial call to wait till the end of September.

"A month ago, I called for a global moratorium on booster doses at least until the end of September, to prioritize vaccinating the most at-risk people around the world who are yet to receive their first dose. There has been little change in the global situation since then, so today I am calling for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year, to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population," Tedros said.

"Low and lower-middle income countries are not the second or third priority. Their health workers, older people, and other at risk groups have the same right to be protected," he continued said.

"I will not stay silent when the companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world's poor should be satisfied with leftovers."

"As the world’s largest producers, consumers and donors of vaccines, the world’s 20 leading economies hold the key to vaccine equity and ending the pandemic. Now is the time for true leadership, not empty promises," Tedros said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has reiterated the Biden administration's view that the US can offer Covid-19 booster shots to Americans this fall while at the same time working to provide vaccines to people around the world who have not yet received a shot.

"Our view is that this is a false choice," Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing last week. "And the United States has donated and shared about 140 million doses with over 90 countries – more than all other countries combined."

55 min ago

Fauci says he thinks data "strongly suggests" a third Covid-19 vaccine dose will be approved

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing in Washington, DC, on May 11.
Data shared ahead of key Covid-19 vaccine booster decisions supports moving forward with an additional dose of a Covid-19 vaccine for many people, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told MSNBC on Friday. 

“Are you expecting Pfizer booster shots to be approved?” MSNBC’s Craig Melvin asked Fauci.

“I don't want to get ahead of the FDA deliberations. The data that I've seen, I believe, strongly suggests that that will be the case,” Fauci said. 

The Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting Friday to review data on a potential third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine.

“The FDA, with their advisory group, the VRBPAC, will very carefully look at every single piece of data and make that determination. So, you know, rather than get ahead of them, our position about at least planning for the evaluation that we might have to give boosters we certainly have planned and are ready to go pending the decision that's made from a regulatory standpoint, by the FDA and their advisers,” Fauci said. 

1 hr 22 min ago

Pfizer uses Israeli data to make case for US booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Pfizer’s top vaccine official made the company’s case for adding booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the US dosing schedule, saying several different lines of evidence show that people’s immunity starts to wane several months after they first get fully vaccinated.

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are meeting to decide on whether to recommend adding a third dose, and if so, to whom and when.

Dr. William Gruber, senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development at Pfizer, said several studies indicate that people’s immunity can and does wane and that giving booster doses restores that immunity – sometimes to levels higher than seen at initial vaccination. He said people who got the boosters did not have any more side effects than seen after the first two doses.

“We're seeing a robust immune response that equals or greatly exceeds the response that we've seen after the second dose,” Gruber told the meeting 

And Gruber said while the Pfizer vaccine continues to protect well against severe infection, hospitalizations and deaths, there are hints that could change. The company is relying heavily on data from Israel, where vaccinated people started to get breakthrough infections. Israeli researchers earlier told the meeting that adding booster shots in Israel helped keep many people out of the hospital. 

“The Israeli experience could portend the US Covid-19 future,” Gruber said. “Israel and the United States real world evidence suggests that vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 infection wanes approximately six to eight months following the second dose,” he added.

“In addition, recent US CDC data hint at reduced Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness over time against severe disease and hospitalization in the US,” he added. “This reduced vaccine effectiveness tracks with longer spans of time between two doses of vaccine and SARS coronavirus exposure.”

1 hr 40 min ago

Boosters helped Israel avoid going beyond hospital capacity as Covid-19 cases surged, data suggests 

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Dr. Sharon Elroy-Preiss, director of public health services at Israel's Ministry of Health, presents data during the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting on September 17.
A model projects that without booster shots – or if boosters were administered a few weeks later– Covid-19 hospitalizations in Israel could have exceeded the nation's capacity, according to data that Dr. Sharon Elroy-Preiss, director of public health services at Israel's Ministry of Health, presented to the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on Friday.

"If we had not started booster doses at the end of July, we would have come to the capacity of Israel's hospitalization capabilities, and probably would have gone beyond it," Elroy-Preiss told VRBPAC members. The committee is meeting to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech's application for the administration of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

For Israel, the modeling data suggests that with no booster doses, more than 2,000 severely ill Covid-19 patients could have been hospitalized by early September. 

"In the third wave, just to give a context, we were at 1,200 cases and it was stretching," Elroy-Preiss said about hospitalizations. "So, what happened is, with the booster dose, we were able to dampen that effect, and our severe cases now that are hospitalized are roughly 700 or less, and that has stayed stable, even though we still have days of 10,000 confirmed cases a day."

The data from Israel shows that a booster dose is associated with about a 10-fold improved protection against confirmed Covid-19 infection and severe disease. The efficacy of a booster dose against the Delta coronavirus variant appears to be similar to the vaccine's efficacy against the Alpha variant, according to the data, and third doses were not associated with any more acute adverse events or safety concerns than first or second doses.

1 hr 53 min ago

The two big questions the FDA will be asking in today's meeting on Covid-19 boosters

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are on a table in Providence, Rhode Island, on August 5.
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are meeting today to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet.

It's a topic that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.

On the surface, it's a routine consideration of one company's request for permission to start giving people a third, booster shot of its vaccine to help improve protection.

Underneath, it's a decision that will affect all three vaccines authorized for the US market, and more that are in the pipeline. It could affect how people view vaccines, and for many, it taps into fears about disease and unknown risks.

But the questions the FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will be considering are straightforward: Is immunity waning, and will boosters restore it?

Researchers have been busy answering the second question first. Multiple studies now show that a third dose of Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccines, or a second dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, turbo-charge the production of antibodies.

Levels of these immune system proteins — the first line of defense against infection — spike after people get a booster dose. As with other vaccines that require boosters, a longer interval of time between initial immunization and the booster seems to amplify this response.

Some initial data from Israel also indicates this boost in antibodies does translate into fewer infections among vaccinated people. It's this data that has helped drive the enthusiasm of White House advisers, including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The second question is a little harder to answer. Is immunity waning? Are fully vaccinated people becoming, with each day, more likely to become infected?

Again, data from Israel indicated that the longer out people were from their first round of immunizations, the more likely they were to suffer breakthrough infections.

But there is much less data about this from the United States. That's in no small part because the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not been tracking all breakthrough cases — only those serious enough to put people into the hospital or to kill them. One question VRBPAC will be asking is how much data there is indicating that immunity is starting to drop off among Americans who were among the first to be vaccinated.

Read more about today's FDA meeting here.

2 hr 51 min ago

FDA officials urge vaccine advisers to focus "on the science" and not "stray" in today's booster meeting

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

US Food and Drug Administration’s Dr. Peter Marks urged the agency's vaccine advisers to stay focused "on the science" in a committee meeting Friday to consider Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is meeting to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech's application for the administration of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine.

"We know that there may be differing opinions as to the interpretation of the data regarding the potential need for additional doses, and we strongly encourage all the different viewpoints to be voiced and discussed regarding the data, which is complex and evolving — and it also requires near real-time analyses," Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told VRBPAC members in Friday's meeting.

"We're committed to focusing on the science, and we'll drive our decision-making, and we'll carefully consider those data in the context of the clear and obvious public health need to continue slowing the spread of Covid-19, which at this time is leading to the deaths of close to 2,000 Americans each day," Marks said.

"As we proceed, I would ask that we do our best to focus our deliberations on the science related to the application under consideration today, and not on operational issues related to a booster campaign or on issues related to global vaccine equity. If we stray into those latter topics, the chair and I will gently bring us back into the scope of this advisory committee meeting," he continued.

Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research and Review, said in the meeting that she looks forward to a "robust" and "evidence-based" discussion. Gruber was one of two FDA officials who signed an opinion piece published this week in the Lancet that said current evidence do not appear to support a need for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots in the general public right now.

Gruber acknowledged that Friday's VRBPAC meeting was likely her last, as she plans to retire next month. 

"I want to thank the American public. It has been my privilege to serve you," Gruber said. "All of my actions and decisions over my 32-year FDA career has been grounded in science, with you in mind and in the best interest of your health and safety – and I will continue to hold fast to these principles moving forward."

3 hr 5 min ago

Covid-19 booster timeline a "self-inflicted distraction" by the White House, public health expert says

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

Dr. Ali Khan
Setting a timeline for Covid-19 booster doses before a full review of data was an avoidable distraction on the part of the White House, and the focus right now needs to be on people who are not yet vaccinated, University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health Dean Dr. Ali Khan told CNN on Friday.

“I think we need to agree that this was a self-inflicted distraction by the White House, when they announced a date certain – an outcome certain – before the full FDA and CDC process,” Khan told CNN’s Erica Hill

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting Friday to review data on a potential third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine.

“We have 2,000 people dying a day currently, still about 100,000 people hospitalized. So the focus should be on the 67 million people who have not been vaccinated. They are the ones driving this pandemic, not those who have already been fully vaccinated," he said.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show just over 25% of Americans eligible to be vaccinated have not gotten a single dose yet, and more than 1.9 million Americans have received an additional dose – or booster – of a Covid-19 vaccine.

 

3 hr 30 min ago

Children of color have faced serious health and academic problems due to the pandemic, report finds

From CNN's Jen Christensen

Compared to White children, kids of color in the US have borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These children had more cases, deaths, and have had more mental health and academic problems related to the pandemic. While the most vulnerable, they’re also less likely to be vaccinated, according to a new analysis.

The analysis published Thursday by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that the race-based disparities among children mirrored those among adults.

Compared to White children, Black, Hispanic, and Asian children were less likely to be tested for Covid-19, but were much more likely to be sick with it.

Infection rates were highest – at more than 500 cases per 10,000 children – among American Indian and Alaska Native children, Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander children and Hispanic children. White and Black children had similar number of infections with about 300 cases per 10,000 people. Asian children had the lowest infection rate at a little over 200 cases per 10,000.

While Covid-19 hospitalization and death are rare among children compared to adults, those kids who were hospitalized were more likely to be Black and Hispanic. Black and Hispanic kids were also more likely to have a Covid-19 related condition called MIS-C – multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children – and Black children were more likely to be admitted to intensive care for it.

Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Alaska Native children were more likely to die from Covid-19 than White children.

More data: When it comes to school, half of the parents of Hispanic children said their children fell behind academically during the pandemic, compared to a third of White parents who said the same.

Half of Hispanic parents said their children had difficulty concentrating on their school work and also had problems eating, sleeping and had frequent stomach aches and headaches during the pandemic. About 40% of White parents said their children had the same complaints.

Researchers say there is a “dearth of data” to understand vaccination rates by race among children. From the seven states that reported this information, the vaccination rate for White children was higher than for Black children. In Connecticut and Wisconsin it was higher for White children than for Hispanic children. Vaccines are authorized for kids 12 and older in the US.

“Because children make up a significant share of the population and are more racially diverse than the rest of the population, equitable vaccination among this group is key for achieving an overall high rate of vaccine coverage among the population and may help to reduce disparities in vaccination rates more broadly,” the report said.

3 hr 42 min ago

CDC official presenting data on Covid-19 infections now to FDA vaccine advisers

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Dr. Sara Oliver with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is presenting data on Covid-19 infections and the impact of the Delta variant right now in the meeting of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

The committee is made up of vaccine experts, immunologists, pediatricians, infectious disease specialists and public health experts.

The all-day meeting will be packed with presentations. They'll include Pfizer/BioNTech, which is arguing that there's enough evidence of waning immunity to justify giving booster doses to people.

The FDA will present its own take on the data that's been sent to the agency so far — although written briefing materials published before the meeting suggest the agency is remaining neutral for the time being.

The meeting is scheduled to adjourn at 4:45 p.m. ET.