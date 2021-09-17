FDA vaccine advisers have started voting

Vaccine maker Pfizer got some strong pushback Friday in a meeting held to discuss the company’s application to approve booster doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are meeting to discuss Pfizer’s request. The company said it has data showing both that immunity wanes six months or so after people are fully vaccinated with two doses, and also that adding a third, booster dose at six to eight months restores that immunity.

But Dr. Phil Krause, deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, noted that Pfizer was using data that had not been reviewed by experts.

“One of the issues in this is that much of the data that's been presented and being discussed today is not peer-reviewed and has not been reviewed by FDA,” Krause told the meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

He pointed to one study being used by Pfizer to support its case. “If you take these numbers and put them together, you get an efficacy of 93.3% in the study,” he added. Yet Pfizer said the data suggested a drop in efficacy to 58%-61%.

Pfizer Senior Vice President Dr. William Gruber said that analysis included waning of immunity over time. But Krause — who signed an unusual letter in the Lancet earlier this week saying there wasn’t yet enough evidence to justify boosters – said the study did not make that case clearly.

“This points out the complexity of this model and the importance of these data being reviewed,” Krause said.

One of the members of the independent committee was also critical. Dr. Michael Kurilla, an infectious disease specialist at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, noted that the studies relied heavily on measurements of antibodies, without looking at other important aspects of immune response.

“It's a little disappointing that there's been very little reporting of the cellular immune responses and an entire focus on the neutralizing antisera,” Kurilla said. “Which clearly for that population at high risk is absolutely essential, but for the broad population in terms of their protection, which seems to be holding up well over time – (that) should be because of adequate cellular immune responses but we have no indication of that,” Kurilla added.