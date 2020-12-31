Australia’s state of Victoria reported three locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Thursday, breaking a 61-day streak of no community infections.
As of Thursday morning, Victoria has a total of 10 active cases, the state's Department of Health spokesperson Graeme Walker told CNN.
Among them, six cases are in quarantine from inbound travel, and another is a teenage girl isolating at home after contracting the virus in the state of New South Wales.
"We are aware of an additional three cases and will have more information on these new cases throughout the day," Walker said.
As a result of the fresh outbreak in the state, new Covid-19 restrictions have been issued hours before New Year’s Eve celebrations. Gatherings of more than 15 people are no longer allowed and masks are now mandatory indoors.