145 Costco employees test positive for Covid-19 in Washington state

A Covid-19 outbreak has been confirmed at a Costco store in Washington state.

According to a news release from the Yakima Health District, 145 Costco employees have tested positive for Covid-19. Employees who have tested positive have completed their quarantine or isolation period, the release said.

“As Costco continues its site wide testing, we anticipate the number of cases to continue to go up over the next few days as results are received," Melissa Sixberry, director of Disease Control 3 at Yakima Health, said in the release.

The release said that based on the number of cases and timeline, the evidence shows that the increase in cases "mimics the type of activity that happens after some sort of superspreader event."

"Costco will continue to provide on-going site-wide testing for their employees moving forward to monitor the outbreak," the release said.

The Yakima Health District said it has not recommended closure for any business in the area, including Costco, due to the Covid-19 infections.

Costco has required face coverings for all members, guests and employees other than those with medical conditions since May. According to a letter from their CEO, the policy was updated in November to require face coverings for anyone in the store over the age of 2.

"Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees," Costco CEO Craig Jelinek said in a letter posted on the company's website.