CDC says data suggests new Covid-19 variant in UK has been transmitting person-to-person in the US

Health officials in Colorado confirmed on Wednesday that a member of the Colorado National Guard is the person who has the new Covid-19 variant case.

Officials are looking into a probable case in another guard member.

Both members were deployed to the Good Samaritan nursing home in Simla.

Officials would not confirm any additional details on the identities of the two guard members but did say that there is no travel history on either person.

The guard members were part of a team of six deployed to the Good Samaritan Society — Simla after a recent outbreak of Covid-19 hit residents and staff.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said during a news conference on Wednesday that they are still investigating how these two guard members were infected.

She said that health officials tested staff and residents in the facility yesterday and that additional testing will be performed today to see if anyone there has the variant.

Randy Fitzgerald, regional vice president of Good Samaritan Society, told CNN in a statement that they expect to know the results in the next few days.

"We will continue to work closely with the state while following vigorous infection control measures," Fitzgerald told CNN.

Herlihy said that they are currently doing contact tracing and quarantine orders will be issued to those who were in close contact with the person who has the positive variant. She said the quarantine period will be for 14 days.

"This new variant is just another reminder that there is a lot that we don't know about the virus," Polis said today.

Fitzgerald told CNN in the statement that the Good Samaritan Society — Silma will be vaccinating residents starting next week and that the vaccines will help keep the residents and staff members safe.

As CNN reported, the facility has experienced a Covid-19 outbreak in the past two and a half weeks.

Colorado health officials said today that all 26 residents and 20 of 34 staff members have tested positive for the virus so far.