US treasury secretary says direct payments may start as early as tonight

The United Kingdom recorded 53,135 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, breaking its daily record since the pandemic began for a second day in a row.

An additional 414 people have died, according to the government’s dashboard.

The previous highest record was reported on Monday when the UK reported 41,385 coronavirus cases and 357 deaths.

In response to the latest figures, Dr. Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser for Public Health England, said in a statement: “We are continuing to see unprecedented levels of Covid-19 infection across the UK, which is of extreme concern particularly as our hospitals are at their most vulnerable.”