The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:54 a.m. ET, December 30, 2020
45 min ago

US treasury secretary says direct payments may start as early as tonight

From CNN's Kevin Liptak 

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said direct payments to Americans may begin to be deposited as early as tonight. 

These would be the $600 payments included in the Covid-19 relief package President Donald Trump signed on Sunday evening.

Read Mnuchin's tweet:

3 hr 8 min ago

UK records highest rise in daily Covid-19 cases for second straight day

From CNN’s Samantha Tapfumaneyi and Sarah Dean

The United Kingdom recorded 53,135 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, breaking its daily record since the pandemic began for a second day in a row.

An additional 414 people have died, according to the government’s dashboard.

The previous highest record was reported on Monday when the UK reported 41,385 coronavirus cases and 357 deaths.

In response to the latest figures, Dr. Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser for Public Health England, said in a statement: “We are continuing to see unprecedented levels of Covid-19 infection across the UK, which is of extreme concern particularly as our hospitals are at their most vulnerable.”

“Whilst the number of cases reported today include some from over the festive period, these figures are largely a reflection of a real increase,” she added.