US lags behind some other countries in Covid-19 vaccinations

A Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for staff at a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Acton, Massachusetts, on December 28. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

The United States is lagging behind several other countries in its Covid-19 vaccination efforts, according to an analysis by CNN of the most recent government data.

In the US:

2,127,143 doses were administered from December 14 through December 28 at 9 a.m.

were administered from December 14 through December 28 at 9 a.m. That’s 151,939 shots per day, or a daily rate of 46 shots per 100,000 people in the country.

That is significantly lower than the daily vaccination rates for Israel, the UK, and Bahrain.

The daily rate per 100,000 in Israel is 608, for Bahrain it’s 263, and for the UK it’s 60, according to data supplied by those governments.

The US is vaccinating quicker than Canada, where the daily rate is 10 doses per 100,000 people, according to researchers at the University of Toronto.

So far, 11,445,175 doses of the vaccine have been distributed to US states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Giroir said the 2 million number for doses administered is likely an “underestimate” because reporting of shots “is delayed three to seven days, so we certainly expect that to be a multiple of two million.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, however, said that even if the 2.1 million is an underestimate, it’s still lower than what had been hoped for.

“Even if you undercount, two million as an undercount, how much undercount could it be,” Fauci said. “So, we are below where we want to be.”