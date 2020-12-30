World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 7:54 a.m. ET, December 30, 2020
11 hr 7 min ago

Here's what we know about the new Covid-19 variant found in Colorado

From CNN's Amir Vera

The first known case of the new Covid-19 variant in the United States was discovered in Colorado Tuesday, according to state health officials. 

The variant, called B.1.1.7, has been linked to the United Kingdom. The Colorado man who was infected is in his 20s, is isolating in Elbert County and appears to have no travel history, according to Gov. Jared Polis.

No close contacts of the man have been identified yet, but health officials are working on contact tracing, Polis said.

Here's what we know about the new Covid-19 variant:

  • It came from the UK: The new variant is believed to have originated in southeast England, according to the World Health Organization.
  • It spreads quicker: Scientists advising the UK government have estimated the variant could be up to 70% more effective at spreading than others. Peter Horby, chair of the UK's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), said last week that scientists were "confident" the new variant is "spreading faster than other virus variants."
  • It raises questions about vaccines: But there are no signs yet that the current vaccine front-runners won't work against this new variant, experts and drugmakers have said.
  • It's appeared in other countries: The variant has already spread globally. Aside from the US, it has also been detected in several countries, including Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Australia, according to WHO.

8 hr 34 min ago

US hits record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

A nurse works with a Covid-positive patient inside the ICU at Providence St. Jude Medical Center on December 25 in Fullerton, California.
A nurse works with a Covid-positive patient inside the ICU at Providence St. Jude Medical Center on December 25 in Fullerton, California. Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The United States reported 124,686 current Covid-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, setting a record high since the pandemic began, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).

This is the 28th consecutive day that the US has remained above 100,000 current hospitalizations.  

The highest hospitalization numbers, according to CTP data, are: 

  • Dec. 29: 124,686
  • Dec. 28: 121,235
  • Dec. 24: 120,151
  • Dec. 23: 119,463
  • Dec. 25: 118,948
11 hr 5 min ago

Biden says Trump administration is falling "far behind" on vaccine distribution

From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Arlette Saenz

US President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that the Trump administration's plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines across the country has fallen "far behind."

"As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should," Biden said, delivering remarks on the Covid-19 crisis from Wilmington, Delaware.

"A few weeks ago, the Trump administration suggested that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December. With only a few days left in December, we've only vaccinated a few million so far," he added.

Biden said if the vaccination program continues at the current pace "it's going to take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people." The President-elect had received a briefing from his Covid-19 advisory team earlier Tuesday, a transition official told CNN.

On December 9, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on CNN's "New Day" that "20 million people should get vaccinated in just the next several weeks."

About 11.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed in the US and about 2.1 million have been administered as of Tuesday evening, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The President-elect has laid out a plan to distribute 100 million vaccine shots, which is enough to cover 50 million people, in his initial 100 days in office. He reiterated on Tuesday that Congress would need to provide the necessary funding in order to reach that goal.

7 hr 44 min ago

US treasury secretary says direct payments may start as early as tonight

From CNN's Kevin Liptak 

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said direct payments to Americans may begin to be deposited as early as tonight. 

These would be the $600 payments included in the Covid-19 relief package President Donald Trump signed on Sunday evening.

10 hr 8 min ago

UK records highest rise in daily Covid-19 cases for second straight day

From CNN’s Samantha Tapfumaneyi and Sarah Dean

The United Kingdom recorded 53,135 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, breaking its daily record since the pandemic began for a second day in a row.

An additional 414 people have died, according to the government’s dashboard.

The previous highest record was reported on Monday when the UK reported 41,385 coronavirus cases and 357 deaths.

In response to the latest figures, Dr. Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser for Public Health England, said in a statement: “We are continuing to see unprecedented levels of Covid-19 infection across the UK, which is of extreme concern particularly as our hospitals are at their most vulnerable.”

“Whilst the number of cases reported today include some from over the festive period, these figures are largely a reflection of a real increase,” she added.