Here's what we know about the new Covid-19 variant found in Colorado

US President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that the Trump administration's plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines across the country has fallen "far behind."

"As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should," Biden said, delivering remarks on the Covid-19 crisis from Wilmington, Delaware.

"A few weeks ago, the Trump administration suggested that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December. With only a few days left in December, we've only vaccinated a few million so far," he added.

Biden said if the vaccination program continues at the current pace "it's going to take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people." The President-elect had received a briefing from his Covid-19 advisory team earlier Tuesday, a transition official told CNN.

On December 9, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on CNN's "New Day" that "20 million people should get vaccinated in just the next several weeks."

About 11.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed in the US and about 2.1 million have been administered as of Tuesday evening, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The President-elect has laid out a plan to distribute 100 million vaccine shots, which is enough to cover 50 million people, in his initial 100 days in office. He reiterated on Tuesday that Congress would need to provide the necessary funding in order to reach that goal.

