Here's what we know about the new Covid-19 variant found in Colorado

The first known case of the new Covid-19 variant in the United States was discovered in Colorado Tuesday, according to state health officials.
The variant, called B.1.1.7, has been linked to the United Kingdom. The Colorado man who was infected is in his 20s, is isolating in Elbert County and appears to have no travel history, according to Gov. Jared Polis.
No close contacts of the man have been identified yet, but health officials are working on contact tracing, Polis said.
Here's what we know about the new Covid-19 variant:
- It came from the UK: The new variant is believed to have originated in southeast England, according to the World Health Organization.
- It spreads quicker: Scientists advising the UK government have estimated the variant could be up to 70% more effective at spreading than others. Peter Horby, chair of the UK's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), said last week that scientists were "confident" the new variant is "spreading faster than other virus variants."
- It raises questions about vaccines: But there are no signs yet that the current vaccine front-runners won't work against this new variant, experts and drugmakers have said.
- It's appeared in other countries: The variant has already spread globally. Aside from the US, it has also been detected in several countries, including Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Australia, according to WHO.
