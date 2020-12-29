Coronavirus pandemic in the US could be even worse in January, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto Tuesday that the US is in a coronavirus surge that has "just gotten...out of control in many respects."
He said the recent holiday travel period could make January even worse than December.
“Once you get to large numbers of people at a dinner inside, poor air ventilation and circulation, that's when you get in trouble,” he said. “That's what we're concerned about — that in addition to the surge, we're going to have an increase superimposed upon that surge which could make January even worse than December. I hope not. I hope that doesn't happen, but it certainly is possible."
Asked how much worse things could get, Fauci said that different models say different things, but “I think we just have to assume that it’s going to get worse.”
He said that he hopes things don’t get to the level of continually seeing over 200,000 new infections a day, because hospitalizations and deaths will then follow.
“It’s highly predictable that once you increase in those number of cases, in a staggered way, every couple of weeks, you get increases in the hospitalizations,” he said.
