The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 12:01 a.m. ET, December 28, 2020
1 min ago
Japan to introduce mobile tracking app for overseas travelers before Tokyo Olympics
From CNN's Junko Ogura in Tokyo and Eric Cheung in Hong Kong
Japan will introduce a tracking system for overseas travelers before the Tokyo Olympics in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19, a government minister said on Sunday.
Speaking on a Fuji TV program, digital transformation minister Takuya Hirai said Japan will require all visitors to install a mobile app that can track their movements after entering the country.
The app, which is currently under development, will require users to turn on GPS systems and is expected to be released before the Tokyo Olympics, he added.
"It needs to be mandatory in the sense of protecting one another," he said.
The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021.
1 hr 30 min ago
US reports more than 118,000 coronavirus hospitalizations
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
The United States reported 118,720 current Covid-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, the fourth highest number reported since the pandemic began, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).
This is the 26th consecutive day that the US has remained above 100,000 current hospitalizations.
The highest hospitalization numbers according to CTP data are:
Dec. 24: 120,151 people hospitalized
Dec. 23: 119,463 people hospitalized
Dec. 25: 118,948 people hospitalized
Dec. 27: 118,720 people hospitalized
Dec. 22: 117,777 people hospitalized
1 hr 35 min ago
Singapore will begin Covid-19 vaccinations from Dec. 30
From CNN's Eric Cheung
Singapore will begin Covid-19 vaccinations on December 30, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Sunday.
Healthcare workers will be the first to receive vaccinations, while those aged 70 or above will be vaccinated starting in February next year, the ministry said.
All Singaporeans and long-term residents are expected to be vaccinated by the end of 2021, and the vaccination program will be free to ensure accessibility, it added.
"Comprehensive vaccination coverage in the population will ensure that our population is protected from Covid-19," the statement read. "In the longer term, this will enable us to re-open further both as a society and economy, and expedite our recovery from the pandemic."
On December 14, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the country approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for public use. The first shipment of the vaccine arrived in the country on December 21.
1 hr 38 min ago
South Africa tops 1 million Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Sharif Paget and Jennifer Hauser
South Africa registered 9,502 new cases of Covid-19 Saturday, pushing the total number of cases to 1,004,413 according to data from the country's health ministry.
There were also 214 more fatalities reported, leaving the total death toll at 26,735.
South Africa has the highest total number of reported cases in Africa, according to data from Africa CDC. More than 2.6 million cases have been reported across the continent.
Earlier this week a new coronavirus variant was reported in South Africa, which is different than the strain causing so much concern in the United Kingdom, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said Monday.
Trump signs coronavirus relief and government funding bill into law after lengthy delay
From CNN's Kate Bennett, Kevin Liptak and Phil Mattingly
President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion dollar coronavirus relief and government funding bill into law Sunday night, averting a government shutdown that was set to begin on Tuesday, and extending billions of dollars in coronavirus aid to millions.
Trump's signature of the $900 billion Covid relief package extends unemployment benefits for millions of jobless gig-workers and independent contractors, as well as the long-term unemployed.
The estimated 12 million people in two key pandemic unemployment programs, who were facing their last payment this weekend, will now receive benefits for another 11 weeks. Plus, all those collecting jobless payments will receive a $300 weekly federal boost through mid-March.
Europe launches mass vaccination program as countries race to contain new variant
From CNN's Zamira Rahim and Arnaud Siad
The European Union (EU) officially kicked off its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday, days after approving the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on December 21.
"The ... vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter on Saturday.
The Commission has declared December 27, 28 and 29 "EU vaccination days," which von der Leyen said were "a touching moment of unity." She added that: "Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic."
The first people to receive doses of the vaccine were largely elderly or frontline medical workers.
In France a 78-year-old woman named Mauricette was the first to be given the vaccine, according to a tweet by Aurélien Rousseau, the director-general of the Ile-de-France region's health agency. Mauricette, a former housekeeper, received the vaccine at a public hospital in the greater Paris area.
Early start: While the EU officially launched its vaccination program on Sunday, some countries had made a start on vaccinating people a day earlier -- doses were administered on Saturday in both Germany and Slovakia.