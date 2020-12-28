From CNN's Junko Ogura in Tokyo and Eric Cheung in Hong Kong

Japan will introduce a tracking system for overseas travelers before the Tokyo Olympics in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19, a government minister said on Sunday.

Speaking on a Fuji TV program, digital transformation minister Takuya Hirai said Japan will require all visitors to install a mobile app that can track their movements after entering the country.

The app, which is currently under development, will require users to turn on GPS systems and is expected to be released before the Tokyo Olympics, he added.

"It needs to be mandatory in the sense of protecting one another," he said.

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021.