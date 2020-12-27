China is conducting a new round of mass testing in a northeastern district of Beijing after the capital reported two new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases Friday.
The mass testing involves some 800,000 people in Beijing's Xinyi district, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters. A total of 92 testing stations have also been set up to collect samples.
The mass testing has so far identified five more Covid-19 infections in Beijing's Xinyi district, who were all close contacts of the two initial cases, Pang added.
On Saturday, China reported 22 new Covid-19 cases, of which 12 were locally transmitted, according to China's National Health Commission. Four additional local asymptomatic cases were also reported across the country.