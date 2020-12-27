World
By Jenni Marsh and James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 12:52 a.m. ET, December 27, 2020
24 min ago

Beijing testing 800,000 residents after detecting two locally transmitted cases

From CNN's Eric Cheung in Hong Kong

A medical worker collects sample to conduct a nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Shunyi District of Beijing, on December 26.
A medical worker collects sample to conduct a nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Shunyi District of Beijing, on December 26. Chine Nouvelle/Sipa/Shutterstock

China is conducting a new round of mass testing in a northeastern district of Beijing after the capital reported two new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases Friday.

The mass testing involves some 800,000 people in Beijing's Xinyi district, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters. A total of 92 testing stations have also been set up to collect samples.

The mass testing has so far identified five more Covid-19 infections in Beijing's Xinyi district, who were all close contacts of the two initial cases, Pang added.

On Saturday, China reported 22 new Covid-19 cases, of which 12 were locally transmitted, according to China's National Health Commission. Four additional local asymptomatic cases were also reported across the country.

1 hr 14 min ago

More than 2.6 million coronavirus cases, 60,000 deaths across Africa

Members of the Saaberie Chishty Burial Society prepare the body of a person who died from Covid-19 in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 26.
Members of the Saaberie Chishty Burial Society prepare the body of a person who died from Covid-19 in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 26. Shiraaz Mohamed/AP

Countries across Africa have reported more than 2.6 million coronavirus cases, with a continent-wide death toll of over 60,000, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control.

Africa CDC reported 2,623,086 total cases and 61,954 total deaths Saturday. South Africa has the highest number of cases, at 994,911, with 26,276 deaths.

A new variant of the coronavirus was detected in South Africa this week, causing some countries to close their borders to travellers from the African nation, over concerns the variant could be related to or as infectious as one first discovered in the United Kingdom, which appears to spread more easily than previous variants of the virus.

1 hr 14 min ago

From Monday, the CDC will require a negative Covid-19 test for all passengers traveling from UK

From CNN's Jessica Firger, Elizabeth Cohen and Eric Levenson

Travelers wearing protective masks walk through LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York, on December 24.
Travelers wearing protective masks walk through LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York, on December 24. Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Passengers arriving in the United States from the United Kingdom must test negative for Covid-19 before departure, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.

Passengers will be required to have a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of boarding their flight. Passengers are also required to provide documentation of their laboratory results, either as a hard copy or electronic.

Airlines are required to confirm the test results before the flight, and passengers will not be permitted to board if they refuse a test or do not provide documentation.

The order is in response to a new coronavirus variant that is said to have originated in the UK and is potentially more transmissible. Since the discovery of the variant, more than 40 countries have restricted travel from the UK, and in some cases, also travel from other countries that have documented cases with the variant.

The agency said the order will be signed Friday and go into effect on Monday.

Genetics experts have expressed preliminary concerns that the Covid-19 vaccines might have less efficacy against this new variant. Pfizer and Moderna are testing their vaccines to see if they work against the new variant.

The UK coronavirus variant has not been identified through genetic sequencing efforts in the US, the CDC said Tuesday. But that may be because the US surveillance system isn't catching it.

"It could be in the United States, and we might not have yet detected it," Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said Monday.

Here's what we know and don't know about the UK Covid-19 variant.

1 hr 14 min ago

How to safely celebrate New Year's Eve, according to the CDC

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

A view of the "2021" sign that will be placed on top of the former New York Times building for New Year's Eve in Times Square as seen in New York City, on December 23.
A view of the "2021" sign that will be placed on top of the former New York Times building for New Year's Eve in Times Square as seen in New York City, on December 23. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The safest way to celebrate the new year during the pandemic is at home with the people you live with, or online with friends and family, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in guidance posted to its website on Wednesday.

“Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others,” it says, echoing guidance for other winter holidays.

For those who host a celebration, the CDC suggests staying outside, limiting the number of guests, making extra masks available and keeping background music low to avoid shouting. 

When attending a celebration, the agency says masks should be worn indoors and outdoors, people should stand at least 6 feet apart, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing hands regularly, and alcohol and drugs that can alter judgement should be avoided. 

“While it is possible that some people may receive Covid-19 vaccines before New Year’s Eve, continue taking steps to protect yourself and others for some time to come,” the CDC says.

“It’s okay if you decide to postpone or cancel your gathering. Do what’s best for you,” the guidance says.

Holiday travel may also increase a person’s chance of getting and spreading Covid-19, and CDC continues to recommend postponing travel.