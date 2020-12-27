US surpasses 19 million Covid-19 cases

Virginia is reporting 3,998 new cases of Covid-19 Sunday, according to its Covid-19 dashboard.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased slightly to 12.2%, the dashboard shows.

The Virginia Hospital Covid-19 Dashboard reports 2,495 people in its hospitals with Covid-19, with 514 in the ICU and 318 on a ventilator. Thirty-three percent of the state’s ventilators are currently in use, the dashboard shows.

Note: These numbers were released by the Virginia Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.