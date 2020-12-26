Health workers prepare to test passengers at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on November 15. Ramon Espinosa/AP

Cuba will require a negative coronavirus test from all travelers looking to enter the country from January 10, its Ministry of Public Health said in a statement Friday.

All arriving passengers will have to show a negative test carried out within 72 hours of traveling, the statement said.

Upon arrival to the island, travelers will be required to get another coronavirus test, as required by the border protocols already in place.

Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday the measure is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus since the country's cases are mainly a result of passengers arriving from abroad.

Cuba reported its highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday with 217 cases, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

To date, Cuba has reported 10,900 cases of Covid-19 and 140 related deaths.