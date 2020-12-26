World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 12:34 a.m. ET, December 26, 2020
1 min ago

Cuba to require a negative Covid-19 test from all arrivals

From CNN's Sharif Paget, Florencia Trucco and Clara Lopez

Health workers prepare to test passengers at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on November 15.
Health workers prepare to test passengers at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on November 15. Ramon Espinosa/AP

Cuba will require a negative coronavirus test from all travelers looking to enter the country from January 10, its Ministry of Public Health said in a statement Friday.

All arriving passengers will have to show a negative test carried out within 72 hours of traveling, the statement said.  

Upon arrival to the island, travelers will be required to get another coronavirus test, as required by the border protocols already in place.

Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday the measure is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus since the country's cases are mainly a result of passengers arriving from abroad.

Cuba reported its highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday with 217 cases, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

To date, Cuba has reported 10,900 cases of Covid-19 and 140 related deaths.

46 min ago

First case of coronavirus variant detected in France, health ministry says

From CNN's Fanny Bobille in Paris and Deborah Bloom in Atlanta

Travelers walk past flight departure information screens at Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, on December 18.
Travelers walk past flight departure information screens at Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, on December 18. Nathan Laine/Bloomberg/Getty Images

France has detected the country's first confirmed case of the new coronavirus variant initially identified in the United Kingdom, health officials said Friday.

The infected person, a French citizen living in England, left London for the French city of Tours last weekend and was admitted to hospital on Monday, the French Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The person is asymptotic for Covid-19, is currently isolated at home and is doing well," the statement said.
"The health authorities have carried out contact tracing of the health professionals who took care of the patient and have sought out his at-risk contacts, in order to place them in strict quarantine.”
47 min ago

South Korea reports more than 1,100 daily coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Jake Kwon in Seoul

A health care worker takes a swab from a visitor to test for Covid-19 at a temporary testing station in Seoul, South Korea, on December 23.
A health care worker takes a swab from a visitor to test for Covid-19 at a temporary testing station in Seoul, South Korea, on December 23. Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

South Korea detected 1,132 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the country's Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported Saturday.

Among the new cases, 1,104 were locally transmitted and 28 were imported. A total of 762 cases were reported in the Seoul Metropolitan Area.

On Thursday, South Korea recorded 1,241 coronavirus cases -- the highest since the pandemic began.

49 min ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a press conference at the closing of the G20 virtual summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a press conference at the closing of the G20 virtual summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22. Balkis Press/Abaca/Sipa USA

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, state-run SPA news reported Friday.

The country's Food and Drug Authority approved the registration of the vaccine earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia received the first shipment of the vaccine on December 16, with more than 100,000 people having registered to be vaccinated, Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah told state TV last week.

SPA published a video of Prince Salman getting the vaccine shot in his left arm.

1 hr 46 min ago

Duke women's basketball cancels rest of season over Covid-19 concerns

From CNN's Jill Martin

Duke University's women's basketball team will not play the remainder of the 2020-2021 season, citing health and safety concerns stemming from Covid-19, the school announced Friday.

"The student-athletes on the Duke women's basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns," Michael Schoenfeld, chief communications officer for Duke University, said in a press release.
"We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time. Duke will maintain our current schedule of competition in other sports and will continue to observe our rigorous health and safety protocols, which include daily testing for all student-athletes and are based on guidance from leading medical experts."

Duke announced on December 16 that it was pausing team-related activities for the women's basketball program due to two positive Covid-19 tests and contact tracing among individuals within the travel party.

Duke's last three games had been postponed, including contests against Miami, North Carolina State and UNC Wilmington. The remainder of its schedule was Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Duke finished the season with a 3-1 record, with Kara Lawson in her first season as the Blue Devils' head coach. Lawson recently became the first NCAA Division I Power Five head coach to win her first three games by 25 or more points.

47 min ago

US CDC to require negative Covid-19 test for all passengers arriving from UK

From CNN's Jessica Firger, Elizabeth Cohen and Eric Levenson

Travelers wearing face masks arrive at Orlando International Airport in Florida, on December 24.
Travelers wearing face masks arrive at Orlando International Airport in Florida, on December 24. Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Passengers arriving in the United States from the United Kingdom must test negative for Covid-19 before departure, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.

Passengers will be required to have a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of boarding their flight from the UK to the US. Passengers are also required to provide documentation of their laboratory results, either as a hard copy or electronic.

Airlines are required to confirm the test results before the flight, and passengers will not be permitted to board if they refuse a test or do not provide documentation. 

New variant: The order is in response to a new coronavirus variant that is said to have originated in the UK and is potentially more transmissible. Since the discovery of the variant, more than 40 countries have restricted travel from the UK -- as well as, in some cases, travel from other countries that have documented cases with the variant.

The agency said the order will be signed Friday and go into effect on Monday.

47 min ago

One person is dying from Covid-19 every 10 minutes in Los Angeles County

From CNN's Dakin Andone

In this file photo, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer takes questions at a news conference in Los Angeles, on March, 12.
In this file photo, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer takes questions at a news conference in Los Angeles, on March, 12. Damian Dovarganes/AP

Los Angeles County public health officials reported 148 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, the second day in a row that the county reported its highest number of new deaths.

"A person now dies every 10 minutes in LA County from Covid-19," county Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "And since many of these deaths are preventable, our collective focus should be on doing right to save lives." 

According to the Department of Public Health's Thursday news release, there are about 6,500 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the county, 20% of whom are in intensive care units -- a pandemic high. In the last week alone, the department said, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals increased by more than 1,600. 

"I hope we can each find the strength and courage to take responsibility for each other's well-being," Ferrer said, urging Southern Californians to follow public health guidelines like staying home and wearing a mask while out in public. "These are the only tools that will work right now."

1 hr 46 min ago

Health care worker who had reaction to Moderna vaccine has history of allergies

From CNN Health's Andrea Diaz

A Boston health care worker with a history of allergies developed an allergic reaction after receiving a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Christmas Eve.

This is the first known case of allergic reaction from a Moderna coronavirus vaccine, though there have been at least six reported cases of allergic reaction in the US associated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

"After I got the vaccine, I felt tachycardic, but I felt like it was probably anxiety because I was scared after learning about Pfizer's reactions in the US, especially with those people who have shellfish allergies, like me," Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh told to CNN.

Tachycardia is a medical term describing rapid or irregular heartbeat. 

After having his vitals checked, Sadrzadeh realized his heart rate had spiked.

"My heart rate was 150, my normal heart rate is 75 but ... six, seven minutes after the injection of the vaccine, I felt in my tongue and also my throat having, like some weird sensation of tingling and numbness, the same reaction that I had before to my shellfish allergy," Sadrzadeh said.

Sadrzadeh said his blood pressure dipped so low it wasn’t even detectable with a monitor. That was when he decided to use his EpiPen, and the staff rushed him to the emergency room.

Sadrzadeh was monitored for four hours before he was able to drive home.

"The main concern for me as a human being and as a physician ... I have to get the word out to people ... People should have the EpiPen with them if they have allergy reactions," said Sadrzadeh, urging Moderna to investigate further.

A spokesperson from Moderna said the biotechnology company couldn't confirm the incident, but it "reported the potential adverse event through its internal safety reporting system and Moderna is further investigating."