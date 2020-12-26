World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan, Brett McKeehan, Zamira Rahim, Ed Upright and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 9:55 a.m. ET, December 26, 2020
20 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr ago

What we know about the UK coronavirus variant

From CNN's Zamira Rahim and Kara Fox

Dozens of countries have banned travel from the UK in an effort to contain a new Covid-19 variant first reported in England.

The new mutation is being called VUI-202012/01 — the first "Variant Under Investigation" in the UK in December 2020. While scientists hunt for more information about the variant, its impact is already being felt, with dozens of countries imposing restrictions on travelers from the UK.

Here's what we know so far about the Covid-19 variant:

What is a variant and why are officials concerned about this one? A variant occurs when the genetic structure of a virus changes. All viruses mutate over time and new variants are common, including for the novel coronavirus.

Like other variants, this one carries a genetic fingerprint that makes it easy to track, and it happens to be one that is now widespread in southeast England. That alone does not necessarily mean a variant is more contagious or dangerous.

But scientists advising the UK government have estimated that this variant could be up to 70% more effective at spreading than others. Peter Horby, chair of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), said Monday that experts "now have high confidence that this variant does have a transmission advantage" over other variants.

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the changes to the variant include 14 key mutations, and that some of them "may influence the transmissibility of the virus in humans," though it added that further laboratory investigations were needed.

Where did the variant originate and how has it taken hold? The new variant is believed to have originated in southeast England, according to the WHO. Public Health England (PHE) says backwards tracing, using genetic evidence, suggests the variant first emerged in England in September. It then circulated in very low levels until mid-November.

Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, said Saturday the variant was responsible for 60% of new infections in London, which have nearly doubled in the last week alone.

Multiple experts have also suggested that this new variant could have been amplified because of a superspreader event, meaning the current spike in cases could also have been caused by human behavior.

Is the new variant more deadly? There is no evidence as of now to suggest that the new variant is more deadly, according to Whitty and the WHO, though it is too early to tell.

Several experts have noted that in some cases, virus mutations that increase transmissibility are accompanied by a drop in virulence and mortality rates.

"As viruses are transmitted, those that allow for increased virological 'success' can be selected for, which changes the properties of the virus over time. This typically leads to more transmission and less virulence," Martin Hibberd, professor of emerging infectious disease at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, told the SMC.

Learn more about the UK coronavirus variant here.

1 hr 23 min ago

Here's why some communities in the US may have trouble receiving the Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Nicquel Terry Ellis, Nathaniel Meyersohn and Omar Jimenez

Chicago is among the cities across the country that could face roadblocks to vaccine access due to a lack of major pharmacy and grocery chains in their poorest Black and brown neighborhoods.

Public health experts identify these communities as "pharmacy deserts" — areas where a substantial number of residents have limited access to retail or independent pharmacies. The problem is largely found in areas with low income residents who have barriers to transportation.

Civil rights leaders and health advocates fear the disparity could leave underserved communities scrambling to figure out how to vaccinate everyone as the federal government says pharmacies will play a key role in vaccine distribution.

"It's going to be a mad scramble particularly if this vaccine is seen as safe and effective," said Rev. Marshall Elijah Hatch Sr., of New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago's west side. "It's very difficult to imagine that there's going to be some kind of egalitarian distribution. We are going to have to fight."

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Nov. 12 that the US government was partnering with large chain pharmacies and networks that represent independent pharmacies and regional chains to expand access to future Covid-19 vaccines.

The list of pharmacies included CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and large grocery chains with pharmacies such as Walmart, Kroger, Costco and Publix.

"Pharmacy vaccinators are crucial public health partners for increasing access and convenience of Covid-19 vaccines," HHS said in a news release. "By working with these partners, the federal government will rapidly expand access to Covid-19 vaccines."

But relying on pharmacies to expand vaccine access could be challenging.

A study from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2014 showed that pharmacy deserts — which were defined as a low-income community that either has low-vehicle access and is more than half a mile from a pharmacy or is more than a mile from a pharmacy regardless of vehicle access — were more prevalent in predominately Black neighborhoods in Chicago than in White ones.

Between 2000 and 2010, there was a 20% increase in the number of pharmacies in White communities, with no expansion in minority communities, the study found.

Read the full story here:

Their communities are deserted by pharmacies. Advocates fear this will lead to inequitable vaccine access
RELATED

Their communities are deserted by pharmacies. Advocates fear this will lead to inequitable vaccine access

1 hr 32 min ago

These are the CDC's recommendations for celebrating a safe New Year's Eve 

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

The safest way to celebrate the new year during the pandemic is at home with the people you live with, or online with friends and family, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in guidance posted to its website on Wednesday.

“Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others,” it says, echoing guidance for other winter holidays.

For those that host a celebration, CDC suggests staying outside, limiting the number of guests, making extra masks available and keeping background music low to avoid shouting. 

When attending a celebration, the agency says masks should be worn indoors and outdoors and alcohol and drugs that can alter judgement should be avoided. 

“While it is possible that some people may receive COVID-19 vaccines before New Year’s Eve, continue taking steps to protect yourself and others for some time to come,” the CDC says.

CDC also suggests other activities, such as having a virtual celebration with loved ones, planning a New Year’s party for the people who live in a household, reaching out to friends, family and neighbors, watching live streamed fireworks or planning an outdoor activity. 

“It’s okay if you decide to postpone or cancel your gathering. Do what’s best for you,” the guidance says.

If celebrating with people outside of your household, CDC suggests wearing a mask – even under a scarf when outside – and staying at least 6 feet apart, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, washing hands, staying home if sick and getting a flu shot as soon as possible. 

Holiday travel may also increase a person’s chance of getting and spreading Covid-19, and CDC continues to recommend postponing travel.

2 hr 23 min ago

Australian golf legend Greg Norman has been hospitalized in the US with coronavirus

From CNN's Paul Gittings

Greg Norman competes during the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20.
Greg Norman competes during the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Australian golfer Greg Norman has been diagnosed with Covid-19, according to a post on his Instagram account.

The 65-year-old posted a photo of himself with medical equipment in the background, wearing a facemask with the logo of the NFL team Pittsburgh Steelers.

Norman won the 1986 and 1993 British Opens, spent over 300 weeks at the top of the world golf rankings and is nicknamed the "Great White Shark."

This sums it all up. My Christmas Day," he wrote.

In a post peppered with expletives, Norman said he wanted to "get this [virus] behind us never to experience it again."

He had been quarantining at his home in Jupiter, Florida after developing mild symptoms earlier in the week although an earlier Covid-19 test taken on Tuesday had proved negative.

Norman competed in last week’s PNC Championship in Orlando with his son Greg Jr., finishing in a share of ninth place.

1 hr 49 min ago

Travelers from South Africa face additional virus test in South Korea

From CNN’s Jake Kwon in Seoul

Medical staff swab samples for the coronavirus from a foreign passenger at a virus testing booth outside Incheon international airport in Seoul, Korea on April 1.
Medical staff swab samples for the coronavirus from a foreign passenger at a virus testing booth outside Incheon international airport in Seoul, Korea on April 1. Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

South Korea will require additional coronavirus tests for travelers from South Africa before they can be released from 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the country, the government said in a press release Saturday.

If a traveler from South Africa tests positive for the coronavirus, the government will conduct additional testing for the new variant spreading in the UK, the Disease Control and Prevention Agency added in the statement.

A similar variant to the one identified in the UK has been discovered in South Africa, where scientists say it is spreading quickly along coastal areas.

On Wednesday, South Korea suspended flights from the UK until December 31 due to concerns over the new variant. It also suspended the issuance of quarantine exemptions at South Korean consulates in the UK.

All travelers from the UK must undergo 14 days of quarantine and take an extra coronavirus test.

1 hr 49 min ago

Four people diagnosed with UK Covid-19 variant in Spain

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in Lisbon

A passenger checks flight information on a board in the departures hall at Madrid Barajas airport, in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, December 24.
A passenger checks flight information on a board in the departures hall at Madrid Barajas airport, in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, December 24. Paul Hanna/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Four people in Madrid have been diagnosed with the Covid-19 variant detected in the UK earlier in the month, the health advisor for the region, Antonio Zapatero, said during a press conference on Saturday. 

According to Zapatero, one of the infected people arrived from the UK and was diagnosed on Thursday.

The three others are members of their family, who went to the hospital after exhibiting symptoms. 

“The situation of the confirmed patients is [not] serious,” Zapatero said, urging caution but also asking people to remain calm. 
“We know this variant is more transmissible, but it does not cause a more severe reaction.”
“There are other three suspected cases whose test results should be ready Tuesday or Wednesday,” Zapatero added.

The UK variant has an unusually large number of mutations -- 14 changes and 3 deletions in its genetic code that impact the building blocks of its proteins, according to the US CDC.

Scientists advising the UK government have made a preliminary estimate that this variant could be up to 70% more effective at spreading than others. 

4 hr 28 min ago

Beyoncé will donate $500,000 to people affected by eviction crisis

From CNN's Alaa Elassar

Beyoncé will offer $5,000 in grants to help people facing foreclosures or evictions due to the housing crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

People can apply for the grants beginning January 7, 2021, the singer announced on her website Tuesday. Grants will be sent out to the 100 people selected in late January.

"Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis," a news release on the singer's website reads.

"The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn," the release said.

An estimated 9.2 million renters who have lost income during the pandemic are behind on rent, according to an analysis of Census data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Read more:

Beyoncé to donate $500,000 to people impacted by the eviction crisis
RELATED

Beyoncé to donate $500,000 to people impacted by the eviction crisis

1 hr 49 min ago

The best-laid plans were ruined by the pandemic — even for Vladimir Putin

Analysis from CNN's Nathan Hodge

Russia's President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board at the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow, on December 21.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board at the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow, on December 21. Alexei Nikolsky/TASS/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin began 2020 with a surprise, sweeping his entire government aside on January 15 after unveiling a raft of constitutional reforms.

Observers were quick to read the fine print: The constitutional overhaul would reset the clock on presidential term limits, potentially extending Putin's hold on power until 2036. A referendum was set for April, and Putin seemed to be coasting toward a presidency-for-life.

What followed instead was an annus horribilis for Russia, and perhaps Putin's most challenging year to date.

As Covid-19 started to spread around the globe, Russia briefly appeared to be on the front foot. The country sealed its border with China, and Putin boasted that the virus was "under control," thanks to what he described as robust early measures to halt the spread of the disease.

But that approach was little more than bluster and spin. Not long after the government announced a nationwide lockdown that began on March 28, it became clear the country was in the grip of a major public health crisis.

Read the full analysis here:

Best-laid plans were derailed by 2020 and pandemic -- even for Vladimir Putin
RELATED

Best-laid plans were derailed by 2020 and pandemic -- even for Vladimir Putin

1 hr 48 min ago

Turkey to require coronavirus PCR test result upon arrival

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz

Passengers arrive at Istanbul airport in Turkey on December 21.
Passengers arrive at Istanbul airport in Turkey on December 21. Abidin Mutlu Bozdag/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Turkey will require a negative coronavirus test from air passengers entering the country from December 28, according to the Turkish health minister. 

Travelers entering via sea and land borders will also be required to present a negative PCR test result from December 30.

The test must be carried out within 72 hours of boarding, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement Friday.

The measures will be in effect until March 1, the statement said. 

In addition to the coronavirus test, Turkey will also require a mandatory home quarantine for people who have been in the UK, Denmark or South Africa in the previous 10 days, the statement said.

Those passengers will be required to get a coronavirus test on day 7 of their quarantine, and will be allowed to conclude their quarantine if they receive a negative result.  

Turkey has finalized a deal to obtain the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, Koca said in a tweet. The deal includes 550,000 doses to be delivered by early January and 4.5 million doses by the end of March, the tweet added.