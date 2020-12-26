First case of coronavirus variant detected in France, health ministry says

Travelers wearing face masks arrive at Orlando International Airport in Florida, on December 24. Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Passengers arriving in the United States from the United Kingdom must test negative for Covid-19 before departure, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.

Passengers will be required to have a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of boarding their flight from the UK to the US. Passengers are also required to provide documentation of their laboratory results, either as a hard copy or electronic.

Airlines are required to confirm the test results before the flight, and passengers will not be permitted to board if they refuse a test or do not provide documentation.

New variant: The order is in response to a new coronavirus variant that is said to have originated in the UK and is potentially more transmissible. Since the discovery of the variant, more than 40 countries have restricted travel from the UK -- as well as, in some cases, travel from other countries that have documented cases with the variant.

The agency said the order will be signed Friday and go into effect on Monday.

Read the full story: