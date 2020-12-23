South Korea will suspend flights from the United Kingdom starting Wednesday until December 31 due to the new Covid-19 variant spreading in that country.

There are currently around four flights between the UK and South Korea per week.

Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho announced during a Wednesday briefing that the country will also suspend issuance of quarantine exemptions at consulates in the UK.

All travelers from the UK will need to abide by the standard 14-day quarantine requirement and take an extra PCR test when exiting quarantine. Any traveler from the UK who tests positive for Covid-19 will also be tested for the new variant, the Health Ministry said.

New cases: South Korea reported 1,060 local cases and 32 imported infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 52,550, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a news release.

Of Tuesday's cases, 718 were found in the Seoul metropolitan area. The country's death toll now stands at 739, with 17 additional fatalities recorded Tuesday.