Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By James Griffiths and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:14 a.m. ET, December 23, 2020
1 min ago

South Korea suspends flights from UK until end of the year

From CNN’s Jake Kwon in Seoul

South Korea will suspend flights from the United Kingdom starting Wednesday until December 31 due to the new Covid-19 variant spreading in that country.

There are currently around four flights between the UK and South Korea per week.

Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho announced during a Wednesday briefing that the country will also suspend issuance of quarantine exemptions at consulates in the UK.

All travelers from the UK will need to abide by the standard 14-day quarantine requirement and take an extra PCR test when exiting quarantine. Any traveler from the UK who tests positive for Covid-19 will also be tested for the new variant, the Health Ministry said.

New cases: South Korea reported 1,060 local cases and 32 imported infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 52,550, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a news release.

Of Tuesday's cases, 718 were found in the Seoul metropolitan area. The country's death toll now stands at 739, with 17 additional fatalities recorded Tuesday.

9 min ago

Peru surpasses 1 million Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Tatiana Arias

Wheelchairs for Covid-19 patients are seen at the Alberto Sabogal Sologuren Hospital, in Lima, Peru on December 11.
Wheelchairs for Covid-19 patients are seen at the Alberto Sabogal Sologuren Hospital, in Lima, Peru on December 11. Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Peru on Tuesday announced the country had reached a total of 1,000,153 confirmed coronavirus cases.

“To date, there are 4,209 hospitalized patients due to Covid-19, of which 1,111 are in the ICU with mechanical ventilation,” the South American country's Health Ministry said in its nightly Covid report.

A total of 37,218 people have died because of the virus in Peru, according to official data.

Peru has the fifth highest Covid-19 case count in Latin America, after Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

14 min ago

UK plans mass testing for stranded drivers as French border reopens to those with proof of negative Covid test

From CNN's Jennifer Deaton

Drivers of freight lorries and heavy goods vehicles are illuminated by the lights inside their cabs as they are parked at a truck stop off the M20 leading to Dover, near Folkestone in Kent, south east England on December 22.
Drivers of freight lorries and heavy goods vehicles are illuminated by the lights inside their cabs as they are parked at a truck stop off the M20 leading to Dover, near Folkestone in Kent, south east England on December 22. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

France and the United Kingdom have agreed to reopen their border -- closed due to fears of a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the UK -- but with strict stipulations including that those crossing must have tested negative for Covid-19 in the previous 72 hours.

Admittance to France will only be granted to those traveling “for urgent reasons,” and will include freight truck drivers, French citizens and British citizens with French residency, according to a UK Department for Transport statement.

The statement specified that all truck drivers traveling into France will require a lateral flow test which “can detect the new strain of Covid-19 and provide results in around 30 minutes," rather than the 24 hours required after a PCR test.

In Dover, a coastal town in England’s southeastern county of Kent, row after row of freight trucks could be seen standing idle Tuesday after moving from the port to an unused airfield to await more guidance from UK officials on what to do next.

NHS Test and Trace staff and the military will be deployed for a mass testing program across parts of Kent where the almost 3,000 heavy goods vehicles are currently stuck, PA Media reported.

The French government will also conduct sample testing on incoming freight to the UK, the statement from the UK Department for Transport added.

1 hr 33 min ago

US reports more than 3,000 Covid-19 deaths

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

The United States reported more than 3,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- the fifth time since the pandemic began that the country has added more than 3,000 Covid-19 fatalities in a day.

Tuesday marked the fourth-highest number of deaths in the country from Covid-19 reported in a single day, according to JHU data.

The top five days for new deaths are:

  1. Dec. 16: 3,682
  2. Dec. 17: 3,346
  3. Dec. 11: 3,283
  4. Dec. 22: 3,221
  5. Dec. 9: 3,064
1 hr 21 min ago

Republicans taken by surprise at Trump's refusal to sign Covid relief bill

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Manu Raju

The US Capitol at dawn in Washington, D.C. on December 21.
The US Capitol at dawn in Washington, D.C. on December 21. Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Like many of his own aides, Republicans on Capitol Hill were not given a heads up that US President Donald Trump was going to rail against the stimulus bill tonight on Twitter.

A Republican leadership aide told CNN “no” when asked if this was expected. The aide pointed out that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had negotiated this bill. He was the White House’s voice in the room, everyone assumed. Another aide said Trump seemed to be “coming unhinged.”

The President is upset about several provisions that were actually in the omnibus spending bill, not the Covid relief bill.

“It is called the Covid relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with Covid,” Trump said on Twitter.

The omnibus spending bill that appropriates money for all the federal agencies for the rest of the fiscal year was combined with the stimulus bill, meaning there are numerous provisions unrelated to the pandemic relief that has also been voted on by Congress.

Multiple sources in Congress told CNN the President's threats would not lead to a renegotiation, given the measure was passed with big veto-proof majorities.

How this plays out is uncertain. It’s possible Trump could veto the bill, but if he waits the full 10 days, it could push it into the new Congress when the Democratic majority is smaller in the House. The bill hasn’t even been sent to the White House yet for his signature.

At the moment, the hope on the Hill is he doesn’t veto the bill since he never explicitly said he will.

Some opposition lawmakers reacted approvingly to Trump's calls for greater stimulus checks, and House Democrats will try to pass by unanimous consent on Thursday a bill to increase direct payments, though any one member can scuttle that effort.

It’s unclear what will happen when or if such a bill is blocked.

Government funding runs out on December 28.

2 hr 55 min ago

US hits record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

Medical staff members work to extract muscle sample from a patient for muscle biopsy examination in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 22, in Houston, Texas.
Medical staff members work to extract muscle sample from a patient for muscle biopsy examination in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 22, in Houston, Texas. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

The United States reported 117,777 current Covid-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, setting a new record high since the pandemic began, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).

This is the 21st consecutive day that the US has remained above 100,000 current hospitalizations.

The highest hospitalization numbers according to CTP data are:

  1. Dec. 22: 117,777
  2. Dec. 21: 115,351
  3. Dec. 17: 114,459
  4. Dec. 18: 113,955
  5. Dec. 19: 113,929
52 min ago

Trump throws Covid relief bill in doubt by asking Congress to amend it

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Kevin Liptak and Jeremy Diamond

U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a video posted on his Twitter account on the evening of December 22.
U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a video posted on his Twitter account on the evening of December 22. Donald J. Trump/Twitter

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is asking for changes to the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress, leaving the future of the $900 billion stimulus in question.

"I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 per couple," Trump said in a video released on Twitter. "I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items in this legislation or to send me a suitable bill."

The extraordinary message came after he largely left negotiations over the measure to lawmakers and his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Trump did not explicitly threaten to veto the bill, but said he was dissatisfied with its final state.

The statement was filmed by the White House and was not open to the press. Reporters did not have a chance to ask the President questions. It's unclear when the message was recorded.

The President has in the past said he would sign the bill, and earlier Tuesday the White House publicly defended the bill. But many of his allies have spoken out against the agreement passed.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

3 hr 4 min ago

UK scientists say new virus strain likely more transmissible and may impact children more than other variants

From CNN's Amy Cassidy in Glasgow, Zamira Rahim and Naomi Thomas

Scientists from the UK’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) say they are now “highly confident” the new variant of coronavirus is more infectious than others, with a “hint” that it could be more transmissible in children. 

According to NERVTAG, the new variant -- which is believed to have originated in southeast England -- could be around 71% more transmissible than other variants. 

“As of last Friday, we felt we had moderate confidence because the data was coming in, but some of the analysis had been done very quickly,” Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University Oxford and chair of NERVTAG, said during a virtual news briefing on Monday.

“We now have high confidence that this variant does have a transmission advantage over other virus variants that are currently in the UK,” he added. 

Speaking alongside Horby, Professor Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London noted that there is a “hint” that this variant “has a higher propensity to infect children,” compared with earlier strains. But he cautioned that “we haven’t established any sort of causality on that, but we can see that in the data,” he added.  

Another NERVTAG member, Wendy Barclay, head of the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London, said earlier strains of the virus may have had a “harder time” getting into human cells using a receptor called ACE2. Adults, who have a lot of this receptor in their noses and throats, are “easy targets” compared to children. But under this hypothesis, a virus that can more readily use this receptor to enter cells may make children just as susceptible to the virus as adults, she said. 

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some research suggests the UK strain may "bind more tightly” to the ACE2 receptor, but "it is unknown whether that tighter binding, if true, translates into any significant epidemiological or clinical differences.”

1 hr 18 min ago

Covid-19 is now on every continent as Antarctica records its first outbreak

From CNN's Kara Fox, Florencia Trucco, Cristopher Ulloa and Maija Ehlinger

Antarctica has recorded its first Covid-19 case after 36 people tested positive on a research base, according to a statement released by the Chilean Army.

The news marks an unfortunate milestone in the global fight against coronavirus, as until this week, Antarctica was the last continent free from the virus' grip.

On Sunday, the General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme Base, a Chilean research base located on Antarctica's northernmost Trinity Peninsula, confirmed that 26 army personnel and 10 civilians working as contractors on the base tested positive with Covid-19.

The outbreak comes after at least three people tested positive for Covid-19 on a military vessel that had been supplying logistical support to the O'Higgins base between November 27 and December 10.

