Florida governor plans to sign executive order to ensure seniors are vaccinated first

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to issue an executive order to ensure seniors, over the age of 65, are the first members of the general public to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference in Pensacola.
DeSantis said his order will guarantee seniors will be in the front of line to get vaccinated, despite the CDC recommending essential workers have priority as well.
“It makes no sense for someone that’s 42 to jump ahead of somebody that’s 70,” DeSantis said. “I want to make sure that if there’s one dose here in Pensacola left for this week, I want it to go to an elderly."
So far, about 70,000 shots have been administered to frontline health care workers and seniors in long-term care facilities in Florida, DeSantis said.
According to DeSantis, Florida has received 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which have been delivered to over 170 hospitals. County health departments are beginning to receive small amounts of the vaccine as well and will begin administering the shots to seniors as early as Monday, DeSantis said.