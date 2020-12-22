A nurse prepares to collect a nasal swab sample at a Covid-19 PCR testing centre at Fujimino Emergency Hospital on December 18 in Miyoshi-machi, Japan. Carl Court/Getty Images

Eight medical associations of doctors and nurses in Japan declared "a medical emergency" on Monday.

They called for the Japanese government to alert the public to the severity of the pandemic and add resources to the medical front line.

"If things go as is, the public will not be able to receive the usual medical service, and we cannot provide the necessary medical service nationwide," a statement issued by the associations of doctors, nurses, and hospitals read.

"The medical system nationally is getting strained day-by-day, becoming like a candlelight in the wind," Toshio Nakagawa, the chairman of Japan Medical Association, added.

"We would like the government to take every measure they can take now."

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga responded to the call for a state of emergency in an interview with Japanese TV network TBS late Monday, saying the government is taking advice from medical experts and will not impose such measures yet.

Cases in Japan: Japan's Ministry of Health reported 1,804 new coronavirus infections and 44 deaths from Monday, pushing up total cases past 200,000.

The country's total number of cases stands at 201,380 and the death toll at 2,957.

Tokyo accounted for 392 of the new cases from Monday. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike asked all residents of the capital to stay home during the new year holiday season to prevent the escalation of infections.