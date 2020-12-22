Fauci warns of a "superimposed" surge on top of the current surge if people travel for the holidays

CNN

If Americans disregard the dire situation already underway as the coronavirus rages across many regions of the country and travel for the holidays anyway, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is warning of a “difficult” time next month.

“As you might imagine, it's quite concerning to me,” Fauci told CNN on Tuesday.

The Transportation Security Administration is reporting record-high pandemic travel and said that it screened more than 4 million air travelers between Friday and Monday.

“This type of travel is risky,” he said, “particularly if people start congregating when they get to their destination in large crowds, in indoor settings.”

“I'm afraid that if, in fact, we see this happen, we will have a surge that’s superimposed upon the difficult situation we are already in,” Fauci warned. “So, it could be a very difficult January coming up if these things happen.”

The United States is still handling the increased surge that occurred after Americans ignored public health officials’ advice on Thanksgiving travel and gatherings.

Watch here: