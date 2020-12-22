"It’s a disaster right now," California nursing officer says

Nancy Blake, chief nursing officer at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, speaks with CNN's Sara Sidner. CNN

California hospital workers are sounding the alarm as a coronavirus surge in the state is pushing hospitals to breaking point.

"It's a disaster right now for our staff. The patients are extremely sick; this is a horrible disease. … It's been 10 months of this, and we are inundated," said Nancy Blake, chief nursing officer at Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

Blake said her staff is mentally and physically exhausted.

"At the very beginning…people were, you know, saying ‘nurses are heroes’ and ‘great job,’ and now they're not listening to us," she told CNN’s Sara Sidner.

"I’ve been a nurse for 40 years, and it's the worst I’ve ever seen," she added.

There are no more intensive care unit beds in the hospital, and vast portions of the state are seeing zero ICU bed capacity.

"It really is like a never-ending struggle," nurse Cliff Resurreccion said.

CNN goes inside a California hospital running out of beds: