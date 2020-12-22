Senate minority leader spoke to Biden this morning about need for more stimulus

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol Building on December 20 in Washington, DC. Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, said that he spoke to President-elect Joe Biden and they agreed that the stimulus bill that passed yesterday is just the beginning of what is needed.

Schumer said at a news conference in New York on Tuesday that he expects that Biden will begin working toward another stimulus package in January or February of 2021.

“I just spoke to Joe Biden. He congratulated me on passing this bill as I was driving here from my house in Brooklyn. We both agreed we are going to need a bigger, bolder bill and try to do it first thing when Joe Biden becomes president so January, February we will start,” Schumer said.

Schumer emphasized that the stimulus bill that passed last night provided enough money for vaccine distribution, but that more money will be needed for state and local aid.

While the stimulus bill provided funding for schools and transportation, the legislation did not include the kind of direct cash to state and local governments that the CARES Act did in the spring. It was a provision that was dropped along with liability when lawmakers were racing against the clock to get a deal.

“We are going to need more money. This bill is an emergency bill,” Schumer said. “It’s a survival bill.”

“Make no mistake about it, we are going to have to come back and get more," he added.

