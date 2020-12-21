There have been at least 18,006,061 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 319,190 people have died from Covid-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
It took the US 284 days to reach 9 million Covid-19 cases, according to university data. It only took the nation 52 days to reach the second 9 million cases.
Johns Hopkins recorded the first case of coronavirus in the US on Jan. 21.
38 min ago
CDC: More than 600,000 people have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far in the US
From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman
Operation Warp Speed has delivered more than 4.6 million vaccines to all 50 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, and 614,117 people have received the shot as of 9 a.m. Monday morning, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid Data Tracker.
The total doses distributed are cumulative counts of Covid-19 vaccine doses that have been recorded as “shipped” in the CDC’s Vaccine Tracking System since Dec. 13, the agency reported Monday.
The total number of administered doses are reported to the CDC from state, territorial and local public health agencies and five federal agencies, including the Bureau of Prisons, the Veterans Administration, the Department of Defense, the Department of State and Indian Health Services.
The numbers of vaccines shipped account for both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, but the number of doses administered includes only Pfizer’s vaccine at this time, the CDC said.
Pfizer’s vaccine started rolling out on Dec. 14 and Moderna’s, which just received an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration Friday, started shipping out Monday.
54 min ago
Massachusetts reports more than 3,700 new Covid-19 cases
The state currently has a seven-day average positivity of 5.94%, according to the health department's Covid-19 dashboard.
Note: These numbers were released by Massachusetts' public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
1 hr 28 min ago
Hospitalizations and Covid-19 positivity rate in Connecticut moving downward, governor says
From CNN's Mirna Alsharif
Connecticut's hospitalizations and positivity rate are moving downward, according to Gov. Ned Lamont at a news conference on Monday.
Hospitalizations are continuing to trend downward and are currently at 1,143, which is 24 less than what they were on Friday. The positivity rate is 5.18% and was at 6.85% on Friday.
"It's about the same number we were a month ago before Thanksgiving," Lamont said about the positivity rate. "That's a trend that, we're not out of the woods, but perhaps things are stabilizing."
Lamont also reported 4,595 new Covid-19 cases and 95 new deaths.
A total of 7,761 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state so far, Lamont said.
Moderna vaccine deliveries will begin in the state starting today, he said.
Note: These numbers were released by the state Connecticut and may not line up exactly in real-time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
3 hr 51 min ago
British Airways and Delta agree to test all passengers before entering New York
British Airways and Delta Airlines have agreed to test all passengers before they enter New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday afternoon.
Cuomo also asked Virgin Atlantic to join those airlines in voluntary testing passengers before boarding flights to New York.
The news comes after a new Covid-19 variant was reported in England, prompting some countries to ban travel from the United Kingdom.
Remember: There is no evidence the new coronavirus variants are any more virulent, meaning they do not cause more severe disease. They do not appear to impact the effects of treatments or the protection offered by vaccines.
2 hr 55 min ago
Joe Biden has received the Covid-19 vaccine
President-elect Joe Biden received the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccine in Newark, Delaware, Monday afternoon during a live televised event.
Biden's wife, Jill, was by his side.
The President-elect received the vaccine at ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital and it was administered by Tabe Mase, nurse practitioner and head of Employee Health Services.
When Biden was asked by Mase if she wanted him to count to three before administering the shot, he said, "No, you just go ahead any time you're ready."
"What I want to say is we owe these folks an awful lot," Biden said after getting the shot. "The scientists and the people who put this together, the front line workers, the people who were the ones who actually did the clinical work, it's just amazing. I wish we had time to take you through the whole hospital to see how busy and incredible you all are. And we owe you big. We really do."
Watch here:
Correction: The name of the facility where Biden received the vaccine was ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. The shot was administered by Tabe Mase.
4 hr 22 min ago
CVS Health launching vaccination program for long-term care facilities
From CNN’s Cristina Alesci
CVS Health is launching its vaccination program for residents and staff of long-term care facilities across 12 states this week, expecting to eventually vaccinate four million people in 40,000 facilities through the program, according to a company press release.
“CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks,” the company said in the Monday release.
CVS Health will administer Covid-19 vaccinations starting this week in the following states:
Connecticut
Florida
Kentucky
Maine
Maryland
Nevada
New Hampshire
New York
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Vermont
Vaccinations will begin in 36 more states, as well as the District of Columbia, on Dec. 28. Puerto Rico will activate on Jan. 4, said the company.
CVS noted its long-term care facility vaccination effort is a precursor to the Covid-19 vaccines being available at “all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states,” said CVS in the statement.
4 hr 29 min ago
American Airlines CEO says furloughed workers will be brought back by stimulus
From CNN’s Pete Muntean
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says if a new stimulus deal is passed into law, the carrier will recall the thousands of employees it furloughed because of the pandemic’s impact on air travel.
In a new video posted on his verified Instagram account, Parker says furloughed employees will be re-hired with benefits and pay retroactive to Dec. 1.
American Airlines furloughed roughly 19,000 flight attendants, pilots, gate agents, mechanics, and other workers when initial CARES Act payroll support for airlines ended on Oct. 1.
4 hr 39 min ago
Ecuador announces 30-day state of emergency and restrictions to control Covid-19 variant
From Stefano Pozzebon and Jaide Garcia
Ecuador's President Lenín Moreno declared the start of a 30-day state of emergency and 15-day nationwide curfew during a video address to the nation on Monday.
Bars and clubs will shut down in Ecuador during the holiday season, while hotels and restaurants will only be allowed to operate at 30% capacity, Moreno said.
Following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, Moreno announced that visitors coming from the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and the European Union need to show negative PCR test results taken 10 days prior to arriving in the country, they must also take an antibody test that will be provided at international airports.
More details: Travelers who test negative for antibodies must quarantine in a hotel for five days, and travelers who test positive must quarantine for 10 days.