British Airways and Delta agree to test all passengers before entering New York

Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

British Airways and Delta Airlines have agreed to test all passengers before they enter New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday afternoon.

Cuomo also asked Virgin Atlantic to join those airlines in voluntary testing passengers before boarding flights to New York.

The news comes after a new Covid-19 variant was reported in England, prompting some countries to ban travel from the United Kingdom.

Remember: There is no evidence the new coronavirus variants are any more virulent, meaning they do not cause more severe disease. They do not appear to impact the effects of treatments or the protection offered by vaccines.