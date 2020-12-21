World
2 hr 24 min ago

British Airways and Delta agree to test all passengers before entering New York

 Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
 Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

British Airways and Delta Airlines have agreed to test all passengers before they enter New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday afternoon.

Cuomo also asked Virgin Atlantic to join those airlines in voluntary testing passengers before boarding flights to New York.

The news comes after a new Covid-19 variant was reported in England, prompting some countries to ban travel from the United Kingdom.

Remember: There is no evidence the new coronavirus variants are any more virulent, meaning they do not cause more severe disease. They do not appear to impact the effects of treatments or the protection offered by vaccines.

1 hr 28 min ago

Joe Biden has received the Covid-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden receives a Covid-19 vaccination at the Christiana Care campus in Newark, Delaware, on December 21.
President-elect Joe Biden receives a Covid-19 vaccination at the Christiana Care campus in Newark, Delaware, on December 21. Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden received the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccine in Newark, Delaware, Monday afternoon during a live televised event.

Biden's wife, Jill, was by his side.

The President-elect received the vaccine at ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital and it was administered by Tabe Mase, nurse practitioner and head of Employee Health Services.

When Biden was asked by Mase if she wanted him to count to three before administering the shot, he said, "No, you just go ahead any time you're ready."

"What I want to say is we owe these folks an awful lot," Biden said after getting the shot. "The scientists and the people who put this together, the front line workers, the people who were the ones who actually did the clinical work, it's just amazing. I wish we had time to take you through the whole hospital to see how busy and incredible you all are. And we owe you big. We really do."

Watch here:

Correction: The name of the facility where Biden received the vaccine was ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. The shot was administered by Tabe Mase.

2 hr 55 min ago

CVS Health launching vaccination program for long-term care facilities

From CNN’s Cristina Alesci

CVS Health is launching its vaccination program for residents and staff of long-term care facilities across 12 states this week, expecting to eventually vaccinate four million people in 40,000 facilities through the program, according to a company press release.

“CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks,” the company said in the Monday release. 

CVS Health will administer Covid-19 vaccinations starting this week in the following states: 

  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Vermont

Vaccinations will begin in 36 more states, as well as the District of Columbia, on Dec. 28. Puerto Rico will activate on Jan. 4, said the company. 

CVS noted its long-term care facility vaccination effort is a precursor to the Covid-19 vaccines being available at “all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states,” said CVS in the statement. 

3 hr 2 min ago

American Airlines CEO says furloughed workers will be brought back by stimulus

From CNN’s Pete Muntean

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker joins fellow airline executives, union heads and politicians for a news conference on September 22 in Washington, DC.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker joins fellow airline executives, union heads and politicians for a news conference on September 22 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says if a new stimulus deal is passed into law, the carrier will recall the thousands of employees it furloughed because of the pandemic’s impact on air travel.

In a new video posted on his verified Instagram account, Parker says furloughed employees will be re-hired with benefits and pay retroactive to Dec. 1.

American Airlines furloughed roughly 19,000 flight attendants, pilots, gate agents, mechanics, and other workers when initial CARES Act payroll support for airlines ended on Oct. 1.  

3 hr 12 min ago

Ecuador announces 30-day state of emergency and restrictions to control Covid-19 variant

From Stefano Pozzebon and Jaide Garcia

Ecuador's President Lenín Moreno attends a trade agreement signing on December 8 in Quito, Ecuador.
Ecuador's President Lenín Moreno attends a trade agreement signing on December 8 in Quito, Ecuador. Cristina Vega Rhor/AFP/Getty Images

Ecuador's President Lenín Moreno declared the start of a 30-day state of emergency and 15-day nationwide curfew during a video address to the nation on Monday. 

Bars and clubs will shut down in Ecuador during the holiday season, while hotels and restaurants will only be allowed to operate at 30% capacity, Moreno said. 

Following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, Moreno announced that visitors coming from the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and the European Union need to show negative PCR test results taken 10 days prior to arriving in the country, they must also take an antibody test that will be provided at international airports.

More details: Travelers who test negative for antibodies must quarantine in a hotel for five days, and travelers who test positive must quarantine for 10 days. 

4 hr 33 min ago

The new coronavirus variant "doesn't change what we need to do," US surgeon general says 

From CNN's Andrea Diaz

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams speaks at George Washington University Hospital on December 14.
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams speaks at George Washington University Hospital on December 14. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

During an interview with Fox News, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the new coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom "doesn't change what we need to do" in regards to staying protected. 

"It's important for your viewers to know viruses mutate, that's what they do. We've had dozens of mutations of this SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19, this year alone," Adams said. "What's important for people to understand as this doesn't change what we need to do. We need to wear masks, wash hands, watch our distances and wait on gatherings, and we need to get vaccines, get vaccinated when those become available to us."

Additionally, Adams said that this new variant in the UK could be one "that was at a super spreader event" but they will have further discussion about this at a taskforce meeting later today. 

 

4 hr 41 min ago

NYC to offer health screenings for all students in communities hit hardest by Covid-19

From CNN's Laura Ly

New York City will make social, emotional and academic behavior health screenings available for K-12 public school students in communities hit hardest by Covid-19, city officials announced Monday.

The initiative will begin in 27 communities that have been identified as suffering the highest case and death rates since the pandemic began. The city will also hire 150 additional social workers, and add a community school in each of the 27 neighborhoods. This first phase will serve approximately 380,000 students across approximately 830 schools, a press release from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office stated.

Chirlane McCray, de Blasio's wife, spearheaded the initiative, calling the additional screenings an “expanded health checkup for students.”

“Every New York city student will carry the experience of this past year in a different way,” McCray said, adding that no grades or labels will be used in the screenings. The aim will be to help adults offer the best mental health support to students who need it," McCray said.

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said that the initiative will allow officials to assess the general wellbeing of students and craft personalized care for them, with their guardians’ consent.

The effort will also involve expanding the school system’s partnership with the city’s healthcare providers to provide direct mental health resources to students, Carranza said.

4 hr 49 min ago

More areas in England could go into stricter restrictions, official says

From CNN’s Sarah Dean

Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser, Patrick Vallance speaks during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street on December 21 in London.
Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser, Patrick Vallance speaks during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street on December 21 in London. Tolga Akmen/WPA Pool/Getty Images

More areas in England could be moved into the Tier 4 level of restrictions, akin to a lockdown, the UK government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance has suggested.

When asked why the whole country is not in lockdown already, if the new variant is more transmissible, Vallance told a Downing Street press conference on Monday: “It is likely that this will grow in numbers of the variant across the country and I think it's likely, therefore, that measures will need to be increased in some places in due course, and not reduced.”

“I think it is the case that this will spread more,” Vallance added. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hopes children will still return to school in a “staggered way at the beginning of January” but the common sense thing to do is “follow the path of the epidemic keep things under constant review”.

Johnson said that with a vaccine now being administered, the UK can “look forward to a very different world from Easter onwards."

4 hr 57 min ago

Operation Warp Speed believes it will distribute 20 million vaccine doses this year, official says

From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht

Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, speaks during a briefing on December 21.
Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, speaks during a briefing on December 21. HHS

Operation Warp Speed officials still feel “strongly” they will allocate 20 million vaccine doses to states by the end of the year, Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of OWS, said during a briefing on Monday, and they’ll be distributing “the end part of that vaccine no later than” the first week in January.

Perna said they’re aiming for a regular cadence: Allocations will go out every Tuesday and they’ll be “unlocked and releasable for ordering” on Thursday, allowing for “micro-planning” on the state level. Following the release, Perna said the doses will be delivered Monday through Friday of the next week. 

The plan “really allows the states and the governors to execute their plans in a good rhythmic, consistent basis to ensure that we get the right vaccine quantities to the right places, so that it is most effectively used inside of the governors’ strategies and plans,” Perna said.