California Governor quarantining after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Governor Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter's question during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, California on June 26. Rich Pedroncelli/Pool/AP

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) began a 10-day quarantine Sunday after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19, a statement from a spokesperson in the governor's office said.

The staff member who tested positive was in contact with Newsom and other staff members, according to the statement.

Newsom and other staff members tested negative for the virus Sunday, the statement said.

The governor and staff will be tested again over the next few days per state guidelines, according to the statement.