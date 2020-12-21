US stock prices tumble as new coronavirus variant sends Europe into lockdown

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the deal on Monday before it goes to the Senate. Getting another stimulus deal was a top priority for investors over the past months, but now that it's here, the good news is overshadowed by the new virus developments.
UK working closely with international partners to minimize travel disruptions
The British government says it is working closely with its international partners after at least two dozen countries — including its closest neighbors — announced new restrictions limiting travel from the UK following the detection of a new variant of coronavirus.
According to the Prime Minister’s spokesperson, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is working to support British nationals affected by the travel disruptions caused by the new restrictions. They will be providing food, drink and toilets for British truck drivers currently stuck in gridlock in the area surrounding the Eurotunnel — a key gateway to Europe for the transport of freight to and from the UK.
During a briefing on Monday morning, Boris Johnson’s spokesperson tried to allay fears over supply chains being impacted by travel restrictions.He said the majority of food supplies to the UK do not come via the English Channel and asserted that Britain’s supply chains are "resilient," with many retailers having already stocked up on goods ahead of the Christmas period.
The Prime Minister is expected to give a press briefing Monday afternoon, after chairing an emergency COBRA meeting at Downing Street to address the fallout of the new international travel restrictions.
European Union drug regulator recommends authorizing Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine
In a closed-door meeting in Amsterdam on Monday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine a conditional marketing authorization, green lighting the drug for distribution.
Before the 27-nation bloc can begin its rollout, the European Commission must give its final approval, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would likely happen later on Monday.
"It's a decisive moment in our efforts to deliver safe & effective vaccines to Europeans," von der Leyen tweeted. "Now we will act fast. I expect a decision by this evening," she said.
The EMA's head of communications Marie-Agnes Heine called the move a "significant milestone in the fight against the pandemic" during a virtual press briefing with reporters.
The UK and the US granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine earlier this month, and hundreds of thousands in those countries have since received their first shots.
Here's a list of the countries banning travel from the UK over a new Covid-19 variant
Over the weekend, the United Kingdom reversed plans to loosen restrictions over Christmas and announced strict lockdowns across much of the country, citing concerns about a variant of the coronavirus believed to be much more infectious.
Alarm over the new variant, which was first identified in the southeast of England, has resulted in British travelers being cut off from much of Europe and other parts of the world as countries imposed restrictions on travel from the UK.
While the new variant of Covid-19 is believed to originate in England, it has also been identified in Denmark, the Netherlands and in Australia, World Health Organization Covid-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said on Sunday. Researchers are investigating a similar variant of the virus in South Africa, prompting additional travel restrictions from there.
Remember: No evidence the new variants are any more virulent, meaning they do not cause more severe disease. They do not appear to affect the effects of treatments or the protection offered by vaccines
Here's a list of countries that have banned travel from the UK so far:
Russia: Russia is suspending flights to and from the UK for a week starting midnight, Moscow time on Dec. 22, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported citing Russian coronavirus response headquarters.
Jordan: The government has decided to suspend all direct and indirect (transit) passenger flights from the United Kingdom starting Monday and lasting through Jan. 3. The news was announced in a statement from Jordanian Government spokesperson and Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Al-Ayed
Oman: Oman will shut down its air, sea and land borders starting Tuesday Dec. 22, for a period of one week to monitor the new variant of coronavirus reported by the United Kingdom, Oman state news agency reported.
Argentina: According to a joint statement published Sunday by the Argentinian Health and Interior Ministries, Argentina will only allow one more flight from Britain to land at the international airport in Buenos Aires on Monday morning. Later flights have been canceled.
Belgium: Belgium will block travelers from the United Kingdom on Monday because of the coronavirus variant that has emerged there, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Sunday morning.
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Boyko Borissov convened a working meeting on Sunday with members of his Cabinet in response to the new variant, during which it was decided to temporarily suspend air travel between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom starting Monday until Jan. 31, his office said.
Canada: Canada says it will ban most passenger travel from the UK beginning midnight Sunday for at least 72 hours. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the news in a tweet Sunday night saying it was being done to "protect" Canadians across the country.
Chile: The Chilean government announced that all flights to and from the UK will be suspended beginning on Tuesday, and that travelers who have been to the UK in the last 14 days would have to self-quarantine.
Colombia: Colombian President Ivan Duque similarly announced that all flights between Colombia and the UK will be suspended, starting on Monday. Travelers who have been to the UK in the last 14 days will also have to self-quarantine upon entering Colombia, Duque told reporters.
Czech Republic: The Czech government is halting flights from the UK as of 6 a.m. ET Monday in reaction to the new variant of the coronavirus in the UK, a government statement said early Monday.
El Salvador: El Salvador bans anyone entering the country from UK and South Africa.
Estonia: The government of Estonia announced a suspension of air traffic between Estonia and the UK on Sunday, which goes into effect at midnight until the end of the year.
France: French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a 48-hour ban on the movement of people from the UK to France starting Sunday night and applying to all methods of transport.
Germany: The German government said it is planning to restrict travel to and from the UK and South Africa because of the new coronavirus variant.
Hong Kong: Hong Kong will ban all passengers who stayed in the United Kingdom for more than two hours in the past 14 days from arriving in the city starting Tuesday, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said during a Monday press conference.
Iran: Iran announced the suspension of flights to and from the UK for two weeks on Sunday.
Israel: Israel’s government bans flights from UK, Denmark and South Africa.
Italy: Italy is suspending flights between the country and the United Kingdom due to the new Covid-19 variant identified in England, Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio announced on Sunday.
Kuwait: Kuwait suspended flights arriving from the United Kingdom starting Monday.
Latvia: Latvia has suspended travel to and from the UK from December 21 to January 1, the Latvian Ministry of Transportation announced in a statement on Sunday.
Lithuania: Fights from the UK will be suspended, Teh prime Minister tweeted.
Luxembourg: Luxembourg has temporarily suspended flights from the UK after a new variant of coronavirus was found there, according to a government statement Sunday.
Netherlands: The Netherlands will ban all passenger flights coming from the United Kingdom.
Republic of Ireland: The Republic of Ireland is banning flights from Britain on Monday and Tuesday, the government announced Sunday.
Peru: Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti announced a two-week ban on flights arriving from Europe in a national address Monday morning. Sagasti also banned foreigners from coming to Peru if they have been in the United Kingdom for the last two weeks.
Sweden: Sweden banning travel from the UK, the country’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday.
Turkey: Turkey has banned flights from the UK, South Africa, the Netherlands and Denmark, the country’s state-owned Anadolu Agency reported late Sunday.
The following countries have not banned travel but are imposing restrictions:
Greece: Greece will impose a 7-day quarantine to all travelers arriving from the United Kingdom starting Monday over concerns about the new Covid-19 variant identified in the UK, the Greek Civil Protection department announced Sunday.
Portugal: Portugal has imposed restrictions on flights from UK. Only Portuguese nationals will be allowed to travel, and they must have a negative Covid-19 test, according to the country’s Interior Minister.
Spain: Spain announced it is reinforcing airports to verify PCR tests for people arriving from the UK, according to a tweet from the government on Sunday.
Walter Reed scientists in the US still expect the vaccine will be effective against this new variant, said Dr. Nelson Michael, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. The Walter Reed scientists said they expect to know in the next few days if there's a concern that the coronavirus vaccines might not work against it.
US official says there's no recommendation yet on UK travel restrictions because of new variant
Assistant Secretary for Health, Admiral Brett Giroir, told CNN’s John Berman that as of this morning, there isn't any information on a possible UK travel restriction to or from the United States over a new variant of coronavirus.
"I think we're waiting for CDC kind of recommendations. So last night, talking to Dr. (Robert) Redfield, there was not a recommendation for that. Again, every hour we get more information, I think, is we have done and we need to do we need to listen to the best experts ... we have a task force meeting today so we'll make sure that everyone has updates, but as of now I have no new updates based on that," Giroir said.
"So, I think everything is possible we just need to put everything on the table, have an open scientific discussion and make a best recommendation."
Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN he would advise against additional restrictions on UK travel if the matter arises in a task force meeting planned for later in the day.
The US must "without a doubt keep an eye on it," Fauci said Monday, but he warned that "we don't want to overreact."
But a World Health official says viruses mutate and change all the time, and there are processes in place "to really evaluate what these mutations are and what they mean."
Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for Covid-19, told CNN’s Erica Hill Monday:
"So far, we don’t see any increase in disease severity, or clinical picture, but those studies are underway."
"We don’t anticipate any impact on the vaccine and on vaccination," she added. "And I think that’s really important as well, but the studies need to be done. We need to make sure we follow the science, and we will report, the UK and WHO will report information as soon as we learn it."
Van Kerkhove explained that the variant under investigation was detected through routine surveillance activities. There was increasing transmission in the southeast of England as it moved from Tier 2 to Tier 3 restrictions. It was retrospectively identified that some had the lineage back in September.
WHO was alerted of the variant on Dec. 14 and over the last week it has been working with scientists in the UK through their regional office in Europe and the European Centers for Disease Control to understand, Van Kerkhove said.
A new Covid-19 variant was discovered in the UK. Here's what we know so far.
A new coronavirus variant discovered in the UK — which has prompted a new lockdown and travel bans — is "out of control," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.
Here's what we know so far about the new variant and the pandemic in the UK:
How it started: The new variant of Covid-19 originates in southeast England and has been identified in Denmark, the Netherlands and in Australia, World Health Organization Covid-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said on Sunday.
Will vaccines work against it? Walter Reed scientists in the US still expect the vaccine will be effective against this new variant, said Dr. Nelson Michael, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. The Walter Reed scientists said they expect to know in the next few days if there's a concern that the coronavirus vaccines might not work against it.
New lockdown in parts of the UK: After the discovery of the variant, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a series of stricter coronavirus restrictions, tightening rules around household mixing that were due to be relaxed over Christmas in England, while leaders in Scotland and Wales also introduced more stringent measures.
How other countries are reacting: Countries — including Canada, Argentina, and France among others — across the world are halting travel from the UK.
US futures slump as new Covid-19 variant spoils the stimulus party
Investors had hoped to celebrate the moment US lawmakers agreed on a new stimulus package to help America's ailing economy. Instead, the emergence of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus in the United Kingdom has sent markets plunging, as anxiety about the pandemic again comes to the fore.
Over the weekend, the United Kingdom reversed plans to loosen restrictions over Christmas and announced strict lockdowns across much of the country, citing concerns about a variant of the coronavirus believed to be much more infectious. In the past 24 hours, the country has become increasingly isolated, with Canada, France and Israel among those banning UK travelers while they assess the situation.
S&P 500 futures were 1.6% lower as of 7:15 am ET. Dow futures were down 1.3%, or more than 400 points, while Nasdaq futures were off 0.9%.
The FTSE 100 (UKX) in London was down more than 2%. France's CAC 40 (CAC40) was off 2.6%, and Germany's Dax (DAX) dropped 2.7%. Airline and hospitality stocks were among those hit hard, with shares of EasyJet (ESYJY) and British Airways owner IAG both down 9%.
"Only masochists or the blindly ambitious look forward to early Monday wake-up calls, but that's what is being delivered to financial markets," Oanda market analyst Jeffrey Halley told clients.
The virus developments overshadowed a long-awaited breakthrough in US stimulus talks. Congressional leaders announced Sunday night that they'd secured a deal for a $900 billion rescue package to deliver much-needed relief for small businesses, unemployed Americans and health care workers.
Morocco, Russia and India have joined the growing list of countries suspending flights with the United Kingdom after a new variant of the coronavirus was detected.
"This decision is part of the emergency measures undertaken to preserve the health of the population and curb the spread of the pandemic," the Moroccan government said in a statement, according to the state news agency.
All flights between India and the UK will be suspended until the end of 2020, the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday. Those passengers arriving before December 22 will be required to take a mandatory RT-PCR test, the ministry added.
Russia is suspending flights to and from the UK for a week starting midnight Moscow time on December 22, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported citing Russian coronavirus response headquarters.
"The situation regarding the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK is being carefully studied by the coronavirus response headquarters,” the statement says. “Based on the results of its review, further decisions will be made."
Alarm over the new variant, which was first identified in England, has resulted in British travelers being cut off from much of Europe and other parts of the world as countries imposed restrictions on travel from the UK.
By Monday, dozens of countries across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas had announced travel bans for the UK. Others, such as Greece and Spain, have imposed restrictions that require travelers arriving from Britain to undergo coronavirus tests or quarantine.