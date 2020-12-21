When can kids get a Covid-19 vaccine?

A Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is prepared at Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center in Washington, DC, on December 17. Shawn Thew/Pool/Getty Images

It's the big question many parents want to know – when can kids safely receive the vaccine and what should households do until then?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, offered some insight on the topic during CNN's Sesame Street Town Hall on Saturday.

"When you get a new vaccine you generally want to show the safety and the efficacy in an adult population," Fauci explained.

"Once you do, then you start doing trials, maybe a couple of months later, in the children so you can as quickly as possible get them the vaccine," he said.

"We're looking at January, we're going to start some trials in children. We'll start with children who are a bit older and work our way down, so that hopefully in a few months, we'll be able to tell children, what I know we'll be able to say 'the vaccine is safe and effective in you and we're anxious to get you vaccinated," Fauci added.

Asked if the vaccine will make Covid-19 disappear completely, Dr. Fauci said that's the ultimate goal, "to get rid of Covid-19 completely."

"Once you get the overwhelming majority of the people vaccinated, the level of the virus is going to go down and down and down and then it's going to turn out to be no problem. So you're going to be able to do all the things you've been asking me about, you're going to be able to hug, you're going to be able to kiss, you're going to be able to have fun with your family," Fauci said. "But, the only way we get there is if we get a broad acceptance of the vaccine," he added.

Watch Dr. Fauci answer kids' questions on Covid-19 below: