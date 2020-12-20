World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 12:01 a.m. ET, December 20, 2020
2 min ago

Sydney to enforce pre-Christmas restrictions as mystery Covid-19 cluster grows

From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian provides a Covid-19 update at RFS Headquarters in Sydney, on December 19.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian provides a Covid-19 update at RFS Headquarters in Sydney, on December 19. Dan Himbrechts/Pool/Getty Images

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded 30 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as a mystery coronavirus cluster in Sydney continues to grow.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Sunday all of the 30 new cases were found in Sydney’s Northern Beaches area, with 28 directly linked to the cluster.

Authorities still don't know how the virus made its way into the community, although the state's health department said this particular strain is likely from the United States. 

The new cases announced on Sunday has brought the total number of cases in what’s known as the "Avalon cluster" to 68. 

Tightening restrictions: Residents of the Northern Beaches have been asked to remain at home through the end of Wednesday to halt the spread.

The rest of Sydney will be subjected to further social distancing measures, including a cap of 10 guests allowed at homes each day and a maximum of 300 people at hospitality venues. These restrictions are expected to last at least through Wednesday.

“Whilst the numbers are higher than they were yesterday, the one positive is we still have not seen evidence of massive seeding outside the Northern Beaches community and our aim of course is to keep that in place,” Berejiklian said.

The first cases of the cluster were reported Wednesday, the first locally-transmitted cases in NSW since December 3.

3 min ago

Minnesota state senator dies after being diagnosed with Covid-19

From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Veronica Stracqualursi

Minnesota state Sen. Jerry Relph died Friday following his diagnosis of and hospitalization with Covid-19.

"I'm heartbroken to share that my husband, Jerry Relph, has passed away and entered his heavenly home," his wife Pegi Broker-Relph said in a statement. "Jerry was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather." The family did not elaborate on the cause of Relph's death. 

The 76-year-old, who represented the St. Cloud area, tested positive for Covid-19 on November 13, after discovering he was exposed to the virus at the Minnesota State Capitol, CNN's affiliate WCCO reported. Relph was admitted to an emergency room that weekend for his symptoms, according to WCCO. 

He was elected to a four-year term in the Minnesota state Senate in 2016, narrowing beating his Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party opponent Dan Wolgamott by over 100 votes in a recount. Relph lost reelection to his seat this fall.

Read the full story:

18 min ago

Boris Johnson backtracks on relaxing Christmas rules after scientists warn new Covid-19 strain is spreading faster

From CNN's Amy Woodyatt, Lindsay Isaac, Luke McGee and Arnaud Siad

The hopes of millions of Britons that Covid-19 restrictions would be eased over Christmas were dashed on Saturday, after scientists warned a new strain of the virus is spreading more quickly than others.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a series of stricter coronavirus restrictions, tightening rules around household mixing that were due to be relaxed over Christmas in England, while leaders in Scotland and Wales also introduced more stringent measures. The UK has among the highest Covid death rates in Europe, with more than 67,000 fatalities, and over 2 million cases.

The PM broke the news that London, and large parts of southern and eastern England, where cases are surging, will enter Tier 4 restrictions, similar to a lockdown, on Sunday.

"The spread is being driven by the new variant of the virus," Johnson said in a hastily called press conference. "It appears to spread more easily and may be up to 70% more transmissable than the earlier strain."

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, warned Saturday that a newly identified variant of Covid-19 "can spread more quickly" than previous strains of the virus.

"This is now spreading very fast," Johnson warned. "It is with a very heavy heart that I say we cannot continue with Christmas as planned."

Read the full story:

19 min ago

FDA authorizes a second Covid-19 vaccine as US reports highest number of daily cases

From CNN's Dakin Andone and Christina Maxouris

Covid-19 continues to ravage the United States, even as a second coronavirus vaccine received a vote of recommendation from a committee at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization and Practices (ACIP) voted Saturday to recommend Moderna's vaccine candidate for people 18 and older, following the US Food and Drug Administration's decision a day earlier to authorize the vaccine for emergency use.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield must accept the group's recommendation, which would clear the way for vaccines to be administered and add a second vaccine to the country's arsenal at a crucial moment in the pandemic.

Surging cases: Over the past week, the US averaged more than 219,000 new Covid-19 infections a day, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 249,000 infections reported on Friday alone — another record.

One of the recent cases is Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee. She tested positive for the virus and has mild symptoms, according to a statement Saturday from Gov. Bill Lee, who said he has tested negative and is quarantining.

Read the full story:

20 min ago

Approximately 272,000 people have gotten the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, CDC says

From CNN's Jen Christensen

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Dr. Tom Clark said that as of Saturday, at least 272,001 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been administered in the United States 

During a meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Clark said that the number was a “minimal estimate,” since there is a lag in reporting.

Providers are requested to report how many people have been given a vaccine within 72 hours to their local public health office. The public health office then has an additional 24 hours to report that number to the CDC.