NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian provides a Covid-19 update at RFS Headquarters in Sydney, on December 19. Dan Himbrechts/Pool/Getty Images

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded 30 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as a mystery coronavirus cluster in Sydney continues to grow.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Sunday all of the 30 new cases were found in Sydney’s Northern Beaches area, with 28 directly linked to the cluster.

Authorities still don't know how the virus made its way into the community, although the state's health department said this particular strain is likely from the United States.

The new cases announced on Sunday has brought the total number of cases in what’s known as the "Avalon cluster" to 68.

Tightening restrictions: Residents of the Northern Beaches have been asked to remain at home through the end of Wednesday to halt the spread.

The rest of Sydney will be subjected to further social distancing measures, including a cap of 10 guests allowed at homes each day and a maximum of 300 people at hospitality venues. These restrictions are expected to last at least through Wednesday.

“Whilst the numbers are higher than they were yesterday, the one positive is we still have not seen evidence of massive seeding outside the Northern Beaches community and our aim of course is to keep that in place,” Berejiklian said.

The first cases of the cluster were reported Wednesday, the first locally-transmitted cases in NSW since December 3.