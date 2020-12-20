World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 1:18 a.m. ET, December 20, 2020
1 hr 36 min ago

Approximately 272,000 people have gotten the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, CDC says

From CNN's Jen Christensen

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Dr. Tom Clark said that as of Saturday, at least 272,001 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been administered in the United States 

During a meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Clark said that the number was a “minimal estimate,” since there is a lag in reporting.

Providers are requested to report how many people have been given a vaccine within 72 hours to their local public health office. The public health office then has an additional 24 hours to report that number to the CDC.