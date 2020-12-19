Distribution of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine has already begun," Operation Warp Speed official says

Distribution of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine now has commenced in the United States, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said during a briefing on Saturday.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine on Friday.

"Distribution of Moderna vaccine has already begun," Perna said on Saturday morning.

"Boxes are being packed and loaded today. Trucks will begin rolling out tomorrow, from FedEx and UPS, delivering vaccines and kits to the American people across the United States," Perna said. "This week, in total, between Pfizer and Moderna, we have allocated 7.9 million doses of vaccine."