French President Emmanuel Macro has a "fever" and is "tired [and] coughing" after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, according to an Élysée spokesperson.
Macron will self-isolate for a week, his office said. The 42-year-old French leader has traveled from Paris to the presidential residence La Lanterne in Versailles for his seven-day quarantine, according to the spokesperson.
French First Lady Brigitte Macron, 67, remains at the Élysée Palace in Paris and has protectively gone into quarantine though she "presented no symptoms," her office told French media.
"(Macron) is isolated all the while being able to continue working," the spokesperson said, adding that the President had received messages of support from leaders around the world on Thursday.
His diagnosis sent ripples through the French and European political sphere, with multiple figures now forced to quarantine.
Prime Minister Jean Castex has gone into quarantine, despite testing negative on Thursday morning. President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand is also quarantining for seven days.
Macron's planned trip to Lebanon next week has been canceled.
The French President had meetings with a number of other top European leaders in recent days, several of whom announced they would quarantine in the wake of Macron's diagnosis.
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, European Council President Charles Michel and OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria said they would go into quarantine as a precautionary measure.
