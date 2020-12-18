Don't let misinformation cause you to make a bad health decision, US surgeon general says
Surgeon General Jerome Adams said it is "not OK" for Americans to let misinformation keep them from getting the Covid-19 vaccine.
"I felt safe getting the vaccine. It is OK. It's OK to ask questions. It's OK to wonder is this right for me? But what's not OK is to let misinformation cause you to make a decision which is bad for your health," Adams said during CNN's coronavirus town hall Friday evening. "I looked at the data, I made a decision that I thought was appropriate for my health and that's all I'm asking your viewers to do too."
56 min ago
ICU nurse in New York among first to get the Covid-19 vaccine says she's had "no side effects"
Sandra Lindsay, an intensive care unit nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York City, who was among the first Americans to receive the Covid-19 vaccine said she is not experiencing any "side effects at all."
Lindsay told CNN during its coronavirus town hall Friday evening that she hasn't even had any soreness in her arm after receiving the first shot.
"[I have] no side effects at all, not even soreness in my arm today, no inflammatory responses that the experts have said that I may experience," Lindsay said. "I didn't experience any weakness, no pain. I feel great. I went back to work the next day."
1 hr 14 min ago
Moderna must keep working to document safety and efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine, FDA says
From CNN’s Maggie Fox
Vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer may have won emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccines but both companies will be expected to continue documenting their vaccines' safety and efficacy as they are used in millions of people, a top US Food and Drug Administration official said Friday.
The FDA granted Moderna formal EUA on Friday evening.
“Our work evaluating the vaccine does not end with the authorization. And we've made clear we expect vaccine manufacturers to continue to study their vaccines and to move toward licensure,” Dr. Peter Marks, the chief vaccine regulator at the FDA's Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation, told a news briefing.
Full licensure called a biologics license application, or BLA, can take months or even years.
“Also, the FDA is requiring that Moderna, like Pfizer, conduct active follow up for safety, including monitoring for any significant adverse events to inform the ongoing benefit-risk review and assessment of the vaccine,” Marks said.
1 hr 25 min ago
FDA investigates what Covid-19 vaccine component might cause an allergic reaction
From CNN’s Maggie Fox
A compound known as polyethylene glycol may be responsible for some of the allergic reactions seen in people given coronavirus vaccines, a top US Food and Drug Administration official said Friday.
At least three cases of anaphylaxis -- a severe allergic reaction -- have been reported in the first week of the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the US, as well as two in Britain. All the reported cases in health care workers have been resolved with quick treatment, and doctors say allergic reactions can be expected with any vaccine.
Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in Friday evening’s news briefing that the FDA was investigating what component of the vaccine might cause an allergic reaction. He said the FDA was investigating five possible cases of an allergic reaction.
“It is known that one of the components that is present in both of the vaccines, polyethylene glycol, can be associated uncommonly with allergic reactions,” Marks said.
Those allergic reactions could be more common than previously thought, he added, saying that people are exposed to polyethylene glycol in pharmaceutical products including bowel preparations and laxatives.
“That could be a culprit here. And that's why we'll be watching very closely as we see the Moderna vaccine rolled out,” he said.
The FDA granted emergency use authorization to Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Friday and required that administration sites keep treatments on-hand for anaphylaxis.
1 hr 43 min ago
2 hr 9 min ago
New South Wales' Northern Beaches will go into lockdown as mystery Covid-19 cluster grows
From CNN's Paul Devitt and Angus Watson
New South Wales announced a lockdown for the Northern Beaches region beginning at 5 p.m. (1 a.m. ET) Saturday until next Thursday, according to a news release from NSW Health.
"This will require the closing of hospitality venues and function centers in the Northern Beaches LGA, until 11.59 p.m. on Wednesday (subject to health advice), with the exception of takeaways. Gyms and places of worship will also close," NSW Health said. "All residents of the Northern Beaches LGA will be required to stay at home, unless permitted to leave for certain reasons, such as essential shopping, exercise and medical care."
This comes as the number of coronavirus cases related to a mystery cluster in the area rose to 38 on Saturday. Of the cluster, 15 cases are linked to the Avalon RSL Beach Club, 23 cases are linked to the Avalon Bowling Club, and several patients attended both venues, NSW added.
The first cases of the cluster were reported Wednesday, the first locally-transmitted cases in NSW since December 3. Officials are still investigating the source of the cluster.
NSW Health also issued an urgent call for people who attended Anytime Fitness over December 6, 7, 8, 11, and 12 to get tested immediately after officials found a Covid-19-positive person visited the gym during those days.
The state reported 30 new Covid-19 cases from Friday, 23 of which were locally-transmitted and the other seven imported. NSW has reported 4,523 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.
2 hr 10 min ago
Having 2 vaccines for Covid-19 is a "remarkable scientific achievement," NIH director says
From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the US Friday night.
“To have not one but two safe and highly effective Covid-19 vaccines ready for deployment to the American public is truly a remarkable scientific achievement, and a significant step toward ending the pandemic that has caused so much suffering,” Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said in a statement shortly after the announcement. “The partnership to develop the mRNA-1273 vaccine is a prime example of the tremendous good that can be accomplished when the public and private sectors work together to address a serious public health problem."
Collins credited federal scientists and their collaborators at Moderna and in academia, clinical staff on the trials and thousands of study participants for helping in the effort.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the fact that National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases scientists were working with Moderna several years ago, before the coronavirus pandemic, allowed them to develop the coronavirus vaccine and study it far more quickly.
“That existing scientific foundation is what enabled both partners to move quickly to develop the mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate against the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus,” Fauci said in a statement.
“There is much we still do not know about SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19,” Fauci added. “However, we do know that this vaccine is safe and can prevent symptomatic Covid-19 and severe disease.”
“It is my hope that all Americans will protect themselves by getting vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available to them. That is how our country will begin to heal and move forward,” he added.
2 hr 17 min ago
FDA requiring the same allergy precautions with Moderna coronavirus vaccine as for Pfizer's
From CNN's Maggie Fox
The US Food and Drug Administration is requiring the same precautions for allergic reactions with Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine as it has for Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine, top officials said Friday.
The FDA gave its official nod for emergency use authorization for Moderna’s vaccine Friday evening.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the agency’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said part of the EUA included requirements that anyone administering the vaccine be ready to treat recipients for allergic reactions.
At least three allergic reactions have been reported in the US with the Pfizer vaccine, and two in Britain. Hahn said the FDA was working to see what component of the vaccine might be causing an allergic reaction.
“The good news is the surveillance systems are working correctly,” Hahn said.
Marks said precautions were being taken with Moderna’s vaccine. No one knows if it might cause allergic reactions.
“We simply don’t know yet with the Moderna vaccine,” Marks said. “We’ll continue to monitor very closely."
2 hr 19 min ago
HHS, DoD officials welcome "extraordinary" authorization of second Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN's Maggie Fox
Federal government officials welcomed what they called the extraordinary success of winning regulatory authorization of two coronavirus vaccines within a year of the start of the pandemic.
The US Food and Drug Administration formally issued emergency use authorization Friday for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, the second after Pfizer and BioNTech’s to get the OK for emergency use in the US.
While Pfizer developed its vaccine independently, Moderna worked with the National Institutes of Health to develop and test its vaccine.
“To have two vaccines against a novel virus authorized and distributed within a year is extraordinary, and to have one of these vaccines developed by scientists at the NIH should be a great source of pride for every member of the HHS family and every American,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “The public-private partnership of Operation Warp Speed has helped Moderna, an American startup, become one of the first two companies to receive FDA authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine. Authorization of Moderna’s vaccine means we can accelerate the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers and Americans in long-term-care facilities, and, ultimately, bring a faster end to this pandemic.”
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller also weighed in.
“The swift authorization of a second vaccine by the FDA is great news for the American people. The DoD, with the work of General (Gustave) Perna and Operation Warp Speed, stands ready to work with our public and private-sector partners to ensure doses reach Americans as soon as possible. Together, we will bring this pandemic to an end,” Miller said.