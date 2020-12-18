New York hospitals are in "crisis management" and have added capacity, governor says

Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks on the inequities in the Trump administration's vaccine distribution plan at Riverside Church in New York, on November 15. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the state’s hospitals are in “crisis management” mode and capacity has been added at facilities across the state.

Cuomo said the state’s department of health mandated that 25% additional capacity be added and advised that hospitals should cancel elective surgeries if there are capacity issues.

Accordingly, about 31,000 hospital beds have been added in New York’s “downstate” region, Cuomo said.

The New York Department of Health has also mandated that hospitals notify state officials if they are three weeks away from reaching 85% maximum capacity. If such a threshold is reached, the state would move to shutdown the economy in that area, Cuomo said.

However, no hospital in the state has given the health department any such notice, which Cuomo said was “good news.”

“I believe hospitals are going to be able to manage this. We learned a lot in the spring,” Cuomo said.

Additionally, New York reported a statewide positivity rate of 5.09% on Friday, and Covid-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients, and intubation numbers across the state are all down, Cuomo said.