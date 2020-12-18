World
Covid-19 stimulus talks

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Emma Reynolds, Hannah Strange, Helen Regan, Adam Renton and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 1:58 p.m. ET, December 18, 2020
1 hr 21 min ago

New York hospitals are in "crisis management" and have added capacity, governor says

From CNN's Laura Ly

Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks on the inequities in the Trump administration's vaccine distribution plan at Riverside Church in New York, on November 15.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the state’s hospitals are in “crisis management” mode and capacity has been added at facilities across the state.

Cuomo said the state’s department of health mandated that 25% additional capacity be added and advised that hospitals should cancel elective surgeries if there are capacity issues. 

Accordingly, about 31,000 hospital beds have been added in New York’s “downstate” region, Cuomo said.

The New York Department of Health has also mandated that hospitals notify state officials if they are three weeks away from reaching 85% maximum capacity. If such a threshold is reached, the state would move to shutdown the economy in that area, Cuomo said.

However, no hospital in the state has given the health department any such notice, which Cuomo said was “good news.”

“I believe hospitals are going to be able to manage this. We learned a lot in the spring,” Cuomo said.

Additionally, New York reported a statewide positivity rate of 5.09% on Friday, and Covid-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients, and intubation numbers across the state are all down, Cuomo said.

1 hr 27 min ago

Prime minister urges Canadians not to give up as Covid-19 cases climb

From CNN’s Amanda Watts 

Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Major General Dany Fortin, vice president of logistics and operations at Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), depart following a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, December 10.
David Kawai/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians to take Covid-19 “very seriously, as numbers continue to head in the wrong direction."

He added, “Our fight against this virus is not over, even as we're preparing to say goodbye and good riddance to 2020.” 

Speaking during a Friday news conference, Trudeau said, “Canadians are pretty good at making it through long tough winters, and this is going to be a longer and tougher one than we're even used to.” 

Frontline workers in Canada started to receive vaccinations earlier this week.

“Getting a vaccine, in a week or a month, won’t do you any good if you catch Covid-19 today,” he added.

Speaking in French, Trudeau asked Canadians across the country to stay inside, wear masks and continue to social distance through the holiday season.

“Christmas will not be the same way this year, but it's still going to be an opportunity for us to be with a close one, physically or virtually," Trudeau said.

“Just like through this spring, summer, and fall, we will continue to be there for you. We will have your back, every step of the way,” Trudeau promised. “We will do as a government, whatever it takes, for as long as it takes to keep you safe and supported. We're coming into the final miles of this crisis, and we can't give up now.” 

2 hr 23 min ago

Some US lawmakers begin to get vaccinated

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

Some House members are already starting to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

CNN reported last night that all members of Congress will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a memo from the Capitol attending physician and a press release from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. 

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer is set to get his vaccine this afternoon.

His communications director tweeted: "Voting schedule permitting, @RepDonBeyer will get a coronavirus vaccine via the Office of the Attending Physician this afternoon."

Earlier today, Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams received the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

56 min ago

Technology used to make Covid-19 vaccine could change how we fight diseases, Moderna chairman says

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Noubar Afeyan speaks at the 2019 Aurora Forum on October 16, 2019 in Yerevan, Armenia.
Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Noubar Afeyan, the co-founder and chairman of drug maker Moderna, says that the technology used to make the company's Covid-19 vaccine could change the way scientists think about therapeutics and vaccines for other diseases in the future.

"We have in fact demonstrated in many different disease therapeutic areas and vaccines that this kind of technology could, in fact, create a whole new portion of the medical repertoire we have to fight disease," Afeyan told CNN on Friday.

Moderna is one of the companies to pioneer mRNA technology its vaccine is based on. Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine also uses this approach.

How it works: Messenger RNA is a single strand of the genetic code that cells can "read" and use to make a protein. In the case of this vaccine, the mRNA instructs cells in the body to make the particular piece of the virus's spike protein. Then the immune system sees it, recognizes it as foreign and is prepared to attack when actual infection occurs.

"We wanted to do the work to enable such a molecule to become a medicine," Afeyan said. "The difference is if you're dealing with an information molecule, a code molecule, by changing the code you ought to be able to make any therapeutic or vaccine you want, that was the dream."

He says this technology will change people's perception of how long it should take to make a vaccine, adding that the "Covid-19 vaccine example will forge a new path."

"Perhaps not to always be able to go from zero to a vaccine in less than a year, but certainly the five to ten years it used to take was somewhat predicated on older technology and also, I'll say, the assumption that it has to take that long, which we no longer have to make," he said.

Some context: The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met to discuss Moderna's vaccine on Thursday, and is expected to authorize it for emergency use in the coming days. Once it does, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the federal government has nearly 5.9 million doses ready to be shipped.

Watch the Moderna co-founder:

3 hr 29 min ago

How the vaccine gets from the lab to your arm

Getting the Covid-19 vaccine from the labs to your arm is a long road that requires a carefully thought out chain of transportation to keep the vials at the right temperature.

Here's a look at how that process works:

  • Step 1: The manufacturer packs the doses into trucks. The trays of vaccine are stored in special boxes that are packed with dry ice and equipped with a temperature sensor and GPS tracker.
  • Step 2: Those trucks head to the airport and the boxes are put on cargo and passenger planes. On the plane, the vaccines are stored in special cooling containers – some of theme with the ability to regulate the temperature and send an alert if something is wrong.
  • Step 3: Once the planes land at airports around the country, some of the containers are stored in special cold facilities while others are packed on more trucks to head to hospitals. Companies like FedEx and UPS will drive the doses to their destination.
  • Step 4: Health care workers take the trays out of the boxes and put them in freezers. These workers then begin the process of turning the vials into injections.

Watch:

How the vaccine gets from the lab to your arm - CNN Video
3 hr 41 min ago

1 in 216 Americans tested positive for Covid-19 this week alone

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Residents arrive for COVID-19 and COVID-19 antibody tests at a mobile test site being run by Roseland Community Hospital on December 12, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. 
Scott Olson/Getty Images

As new Covid-19 cases surge in the United States, over the last seven days, more than 1.51 million new coronavirus cases were reported, according to Johns Hopkins University. That means new infections were reported in 1 in 216 Americans this week alone, per JHU data.

This is the most cases added in a single week since the pandemic began.

The US is now averaging more cases every single day than it ever has during the pandemic. Right now, on average, about 216,675 new cases are reported every day. The US has now averaged more than 200,000 cases for 11 consecutive days.

In just the first 17 days of the month, December is already the second-highest month of new cases since the pandemic began, per JHU.

Here's how this month compares:

  • January: 8 cases
  • February: 29 cases
  • March: 192,152 cases
  • April: 884,047 cases
  • May: 718,241 cases
  • June: 842,906 cases
  • July: 1,915,966 cases
  • August: 1,463,760 cases
  • September: 1,202,896 cases
  • October: 1,917,201 cases
  • November: 4,462,302 cases
  • So far in December: 3,607,151 cases
4 hr 9 min ago

California braces for more deaths even after delivery of Covid-19 vaccine

People enter the emergency room at Redlands Community Hospital in Redlands, California, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Bing Guan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

As the first doses of a Covid-19 were shipped across the country, California is still bracing for more deaths in the upcoming weeks. New restrictions were put in place, and several parts of the state are running low on ICU beds and hospital staff is struggling to keep up with the surge.

Here's a look at where things stand:

The latest numbers

  • California shattered its record for the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day Thursday with 379 new deaths reported, according to data from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).
  • The record surpasses the previous all-time high of 293 lives lost reported on Wednesday.
  • California is one of 14 states where the seven-day average of new cases is at least 10% higher than the average was a week ago.
  • The intensive care unit bed capacity in Southern California has plunged to 0.0%, and is hovering at near all-time lows in the San Joaquin Valley at 0.7%, according to CDPH.

Restrictions

  • People in Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area are under stay-at-home orders. That accounts for roughly 98% of the state's population.
  • Businesses, such as bars, hair salons, museums, movie theaters and indoor recreational facilities, were required to close. Retail businesses are allowed to stay open at 20% capacity, while restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery service. Travel is prohibited except for essential activities.
  • Anyone visiting, moving in, or returning to San Francisco from anywhere outside the Bay Area will now be required to quarantine for 10 days under a new health order.

Preparing for more

  • California activated its "mass fatality" program on Tuesday, including the purchase of 5,000 body bags.
  • Sixty refrigerated storage units, each more than 50 feet long, will be used throughout the state for emergency overflow for coroners and morgues.
4 hr 44 min ago

"I haven't had one bit of trouble," nursing home resident who took the Covid-19 vaccine says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Pat John, a nursing home resident who received the Covid-19 vaccine, says “everyone should be willing to take it.”

After taking the vaccine, she said she felt fine.

"I haven't had one bit of trouble," she told CNN.

She added:

"I think everyone should be willing to take it after all the billions they have spent to make us well. And I think it's foolish for anyone not to take it when it's available because years ago for polio, diphtheria, all the different diseases, and it's corrected, why not this? And it doesn't hurt ... So I wholeheartedly think everyone should take it."

Watch:

4 hr 45 min ago

Dr. Fauci answers the two questions he keeps getting on vaccines

From CNN's Melissa Mahtani

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks after US Vice President Mike Pence received the COVID-19 vaccine in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, December 18, 2020.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Moments after Vice President Mike Pence received the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci took to the stage to address the key concerns he keeps hearing on vaccines.

"Two questions get asked when people have hesitancy or reluctance to get vaccinated," he said.

"Did you go too quickly is the first. The answer to that, the speed, was a reflection of extraordinary scientific advances and did not compromise safety, nor did it compromise scientific integrity," he said.

He continued:

"The next question is, okay, but what about the fact, is it really safe and is it really effective, or is this something the government is trying to put over on us? Is this something the companies want to take advantage of? Well, let's take a look at what's happened over the past few months. We have had clinical trials and thanks to the volunteers in that trial, in tens of thousands who put themselves on the line to prove to the country and the world that these are safe and effective products. The decision as to whether or not it's safe and effective was not in the hands of the company, nor was it in the hands of the administration. It was in the hands of independent body of individuals, scientists, vaccinologists, ethicists, statisticians, to examine the data independently and say it's ready to look at for approval. At which point the company submits it to the FDA, and together with the advisory committee of the FDA, make the decision it is now ready to go. So the process was independent and totally transparent."

Fauci described the moment as "unprecedented" but also "bittersweet," for all the lives that have been lost. However, he expressed hope that with the vaccine, the months ahead would get sweeter.

Watch Dr. Fauci: